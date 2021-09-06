Kids are heading back to their schools and parents are getting more anxious as the kids are not vaccinated for a few more months. The reason for anxiety behind parents is valid as viruses are attacking the unvaccinated people.

On Tuesday, the American Academy of Pediatrics said that the cases are increasing exponentially since winter in the United States. Nearly quarter cases include children from the reports from the week till August 26. Children aged 12 and above can be vaccinated, but younger children are still not eligible for the Covid-19 vaccine.

Reasons For Delay In Covid-19 Vaccine For The Younger Children

According to the sources, the country is seeing a rise in cases among the children and filling up children’s hospitals at a faster rate in the Covid-19 hotspots of the country.

Although the vaccine for the kids would take longer, the process is taking more than usual.

Dr. Emily Chapman, senior vice president, and chief medical officer at the Children’s Minnesota have said that they were hoping to make vaccines for the kids before they got back to the school classroom but it didn’t happen.

Vaccines for younger children are at trial and once the results come, companies will need to submit the information to the US Food and Drug Administration for their assessment and authorization for the vaccines.

In a statement on CBC’s Face the Nation on Sunday, Dr. Scott Gottleib, a current board member of Covid-19 vaccine maker Pfizer and a former FDA commissioner, said the company will file for data in September for approval of the vaccines of children aged below 12 years, and they will apply for emergency use of the vaccine in October.

Once a manufacturer submits an application, there is no defined schedule for the immunization. Obtaining approval for the vaccine’s emergency use can take several weeks.

Dr. Stanley Perlman, a pediatrician, and professor of microbiology and immunology at the University of Iowa Health Care and is also on the FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee commented on the vaccines for children for younger ones. She said that we want it as soon as possible and along with that it should be right.

On Wednesday, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer when asked about the covid-19 vaccine for younger ones before Thanksgiving. He replied that he hopes for it however, he does not want to get ahead of the FDA. He mentioned that one of the companies will submit the report in September and then FDA will assess the data for further process.

During the National Parent Teacher Association town hall, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, CDC Director said that she is hoping that the vaccine for the kids will be launched by Pfizer in 2021.

While talking with CNN, Pfizer said that they have researched by October or November and will ask the FDA for the authorization for the emergency use of the vaccines.

Pfizer’s trials for the vaccines for younger children are progressing and Moderna’s trial is still a few months behind.

The positive results of the Covid-19 vaccine for hundreds of adults who are vaccinated are not the substitute for the research which is required in kids’ vaccines.

Minnesota’s Chapman said that the science behind the younger kids’ vaccine should be rigorous and ensure better safety for them.

Scientists are using results from the adult’s trial combined with a full pediatric trial. As explained by Perlman, companies need not enroll 30,000 people for trials, rather they could do “Immuno bridging”. As indicated by data that the immune response of this age group is equivalent to the adults.

In June, vaccine advisers to the CDC said that the risk involved in getting younger kids vaccinated is much less. Risks include heart inflammation in adolescents and younger adults. However, these inflammation cases were mild and would resolve quickly with minimal treatment or on their own.

Trials for vaccines in children should start from the adults.

Dr. Kari Simonsen, who is leading the Pfizer vaccine trial at Children’s Hospital & Medical Center in Omaha, said that any vaccine for any condition should be tested first in adults and then in children because assumptions about the safety and tolerability of medicines for adults and children cannot be made.

After the trials and getting complete authorization from the FDA, the CDC’s Advisory Council on Immunization Practices will check once again and will give a formal recommendation related to vaccines like delivery, timing, storage, administration of the vaccine, and its distribution. Later on, the CDC director will review and approve it.

According to the experts, the best way to keep children safe is to keep them surrounded by adults who are vaccinated.