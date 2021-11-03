Francis de la Nuez and his wife were overjoyed only a few weeks ago when they learned they were expecting a baby girl. Covid-19, on the other hand, brought their dreams to a devastating end by ending a 34-week pregnancy.

The Recent Increase Of COVID In The Dominican Republic

When approached by the media outside the Dr. Marcelino Vélez Santana Medical Center in Santo Domingo, in Dominican Republic’s capital, de la Nuez expressed his disbelief at what had happened.”My wife was diagnosed with Covid-19 10 days ago. She was suffering from a high temperature. She also suffered from excruciating muscular aches, which prompted her to go into contractions. Our darling daughter passed away. Our ultrasound had already been performed when we arrived, and it was too late, “he said.

FILE PHOTO: People make their way through Times Square, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., May 07, 2021. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz/File Photo

His wife is still in the hospital’s critical care unit, where she is healing. The de la Nuez family is one of the thousands in this Caribbean country of over 11 million people who are battling with yet another onslaught of infectious diseases. This same hospital had 17 of its 18 ICU beds full last week, and there was only one ventilator remaining on the ward. Until lately, the Dominican Republican Party seemed to be on the verge of returning to normalcy. According to the Department of Education, a record number of visitors visited the Caribbean island in September, and more than 2 million pupils in the public school system returned to in-person classrooms for the first time in more than a year. The country’s countrywide state of emergency was officially abolished on October 11th.

Was it, however, too soon?

According to Johns Hopkins University (JHU) statistics, the number of Covid-19 cases started to rise just as students returned to their classrooms. The Pan-American Health Organization (PAHO) revealed less than two weeks later that, although the Covid-19 trend in much of Latin America and the Caribbean was downward, new instances had grown by more than 40% in the Dominican Republic, according to Carissa Etienne, director of the organization.

New varieties, schools, and immunization rates are being introduced. Dr. Jorge Marte, director of the Institute for Diagnosis, Advanced Medicine, and Telemedicine (CEDIMAT), one of the city’s primary hospitals, attributes the rise in case numbers to the introduction of new variations as well as the reopening of schools, both of which have occurred recently.

To attempt to regain control over the latest outbreak, the state’s national health ministry announced additional precautionary measures on Oct. 8, including a need for anyone aged 13 and older to present a vaccination card or a negative PCR testing in order to enter public venues such as schools and workplaces. In addition, proof of immunization would be needed for admission to restaurants, gyms, and public transit services. Although such efforts were effective, Marte asserts that the country’s total vaccination program has been inadequate despite booster injections in recent years.

According to Johns Hopkins University, less than half of the overall Dominican population has received a complete vaccination regimen. According to the government’s plan, at least two doses of the vaccine would be administered to 70 percent of the country’s eligible population.