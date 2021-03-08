Recent Research Provides Insights To Explore Proteins In “Heart” Of Cells

Clinical studies by scientists at the University of Geneva claim the findings of a fluorescent chemical dye that lays possible to track the transport function of a specific motor protein within a cell. The journal nature communications published the significant findings by profound research by Professor Nicolas Winsinnger at the department of organic chemistry faculty of science at UNIGE.

New research makes it possible to track proteins in the ‘heart’ of cells. Transcriptome analysis depicts that 73% of all human proteins are shown in the heart, and 387 of these genes present an elevated expression in the heart compared to other tissue types.

In-depth studies of the elevated genes in the heart using antibody-based protein profiling helped us visualize the expression patterns of these proteins in different functional compartments, including proteins related to contraction, homeostasis, or selectively expressed in intercalated discs.

Three hypotheses emerged as possible, and the team reached where comprising important conclusions stating that the crystallization was due to microtubules that polymerize.

Microtubules are small and rigid tubes that can grow and shrink and constitute the network that allows molecules to move around the cell. The second hypothesis made by researchers claim responsible for chemical reactions that the last possibility suggested that crystals were the result of small steps made by kinesin proteins in the microtubules as they moved within cells.

The UNIGE team collaborated with various established institutes like NIH National Institute of Health in Bethesda (USA) that is significant electron microscopy. The researchers experimented by putting together 20 different mixtures consisting of molecule QPD, which is structurally present in the crystals, to observe the outcomes of which solution turned out to be effective with expected results.

The main motto of the researchers was to find out what needed form of the crystals, the microtubules, and other molecular proteins presence particularly. A bunch of experiments followed by a team made this discovery possible. These crystals’ formation was due to the already existing 45 types of kinesin proteins present in the cell where each small steps that the kinesin protein takes on microtubule-based on the conclusions made by Geneva research.

This was the process behind the formation of crystals chemically with possible modern techniques, although the separation of individual kinesins was not possible hence it wasn’t easy to view the path they took with precision.

All credit of the significant findings goes to the modern chemical sciences and the established contributions by the university scientists making possible finite outcomes with the impossible exploration of the unexplored parts of cell studies. The development of the new chemical fluorescent dye further studies could be carried out on protein behaviors its directions and dynamics in preferred paths. This has been a historic exploration which could have great innovation in the medical sciences as for the first time researchers can visualize the unintended walking path of the motor protein and make essential findings of transport activity and distribution of cargoes in cells (ANI).