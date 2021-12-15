Recent Study: Kids With Asthma Gets A New Treatment

Asthma has affected lungs issue for people of all age groups, however, for kids, this is much more hard as they are still trying to figure out what needs to be done in such a situation. In the latest clinical trial, it has been found that monoclonal antibodies would help a child have a low asthma attack. It is also been found out that the drug could improve lung functions as well.

Kids With Asthma Gets A New Treatment

Dr. Leonard Bacharier who is an asthma specialist in Nashville and also the lead investigator in this study stated that the monoclonal antibody drug – dupilumab was highly effective in adults and it showing similar results to kids is a great achievement.

Dr. Michael Grosso from Huntington Hospital stated that this is indeed an amazing result. This will help patients feel good as well as it’s improving their lung functionality.

FDA (Food and Drug Administration) has accepted the use of dupilumab earlier for adults and in October also accepted its use for children in the age group of 6 to 11. Dupilumab attacks type 2 inflammation which is caused by asthma. As per reports from CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), asthma affects as much as 5 million kids under the age of 18.

For the clinical trials of dupilumab 400 kids in the age group of 6 to 11 were selected who had asthma issues. Many of the kids in this trial had type 2 inflammation. Dupilumab and placebo both were given to this target audience once every 2 weeks and this continued for a year. At the end of the trial, it was observed that kids who received dupilumab showed 60% lower cases as compared to ones who received the placebo.

The study also showed that children who did not have type 2 inflammation were not much helped with dupilumab. There have been very few cases wherein some side effects were produced due to the drug and even those were easily treatable stated Bacharier.

Bacharier stated that kids who have asthma have many issues in physical sports and also makes it harder for them to concentrate in class. These kids have a difficult time if they went for hiking and even on water sports as well.

Dr. Sherry Farzan from New York City stated that dupilumab will be very much useful for any kids whose half of their life is spent in ER visits and hospitalization.

Currently, the asthma cases are on the rise during the winter season and as the immunity goes down children are the ones to be affected first. Proper medications need to be stored at home so that there is no shortage of medicines.

Cindy Pattrick who is a mother of 8-year-old Catherine stated that her daughter constantly needs her asthma pump if she goes anywhere be in school or in the playground. Catherine had been visiting ER constantly for the past 3 years now and this new study and drug hopes to save some of these visits. Cindy stated that they are ready to try out everything as they want their daughter to have a normal childhood and not be in fear of constant visits to hospitals.

During the pandemic, such children have to be extra careful as their lungs functionality is lower as compared to other people. The covid virus also targets the lungs and this could be fatal if the person is not vaccinated. Parents can consult their doctor if their kids have asthma and if it is safe to get them vaccinated at this stage for increasing their immunity against covid.