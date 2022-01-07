COVID-19 and its symptoms were unheard of when it was first detected in provincial China. A disease that was first detected in late 2019 has somehow gotten a hold of the entire world and managed to disrupt the course of our lives.

A Recent Study Shows J&J Vaccine Protects Against Severe Omicron

Ever since it was declared a pandemic in March 2020, the healthcare system has put in the best of its efforts to tackle it and ensure social wellbeing. 2 years into the pandemic, and we are still trying to find ways to cope with it and manage to co-exist in this new normal of masks and social distancing.

Such is the COVID-19 pandemic, something that was not familiar to even the much older generations.

During the first wave of the pandemic, when all hope was lost when one was diagnosed with COVID-19, the healthcare system put its best foot forward to save as many people as possible using different treatment methods.

The only hope of surviving the pandemic was hooked on to the development of vaccines against the disease. While it seemed like that took a long time, doctors and researchers were able to come up with vaccines relatively soon, when compared to vaccines for grave diseases like AIDS, research for which is still going on.

Companies like Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Sanofi, Glaxo Smith Kline, and many more dived headfirst into the research and development of vaccines for COVID-19.

Almost a year has passed since vaccines were introduced to the public and it has been greatly helpful in boosting immunity in communities. While there has also been some backlash and denial to get vaccinated by some people, most people have welcomed it with open arms and have seen its benefits too.

More than 50% of the American population has been successfully vaccinated with 2 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Kids aged 12 to 15 have started getting vaccines and emergency usage of a few vaccines has been approved by the US government so that kids from ages 5 to 11 can also get vaccinated soon. The US government is working hard towards vaccinating all its citizens.

Amidst the new wave of cases caused by the Omicron strain of the coronavirus, president Joe Biden has urged citizens to booster jabs too, in view of Omicron cases rising at an alarming rate.

Booster jabs must be taken in order to build immunity and protect individuals from contracting the virus. Vaccinated individuals are much less likely to contract the virus, and even if they do, they will not develop any serious complications from the disease.

A recent study has shown that the vaccine produced by Johnson & Johnson is effective in protecting individuals from serious symptoms caused by the Omicron variant of coronavirus. In a clinical study conducted in South Africa, it was observed that a booster shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine provided improved protection against Omicron.

This reduces the chances of hospitalization to a great extent. The study was conducted by comparing 690,000 vaccinated healthcare workers who received booster shots, and unvaccinated individuals. The result of the study showed that the vaccine reduced the risk of hospitalization by 85%. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been distributed in the US to a large population.

The above study proves the effectiveness of vaccines and also sheds light on how important it is to get vaccinated. It is looked down upon to be unvaccinated in today’s time where vaccines have been made easily available for citizens in the US.

President Joe Biden, in his recent press conference, urged citizens to get vaccinated at the earliest to protect themselves from Omicron. Vaccination is the need of the hour, especially when the US is reporting almost a million cases a day.