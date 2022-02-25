Many patients are at risk of recurrent stroke, and they need to take care of their health for a long time. A recent study has shown that lowering the LDL-C in an intense way can reduce the risk of concurrent stroke. The statin-based therapies can be beneficial in this situation, and it lowers the risk of concurrent stroke to a large extent. However, according to experts, the risk of hemorrhagic stroke increases with this method.

The Recurrent Risk Of Stroke Can Be Cut By Lowering Intensive Ldl-c

Randomized clinical trials were examined to understand the effect of intensive LDL-C lowering statin-based therapies. The patients who were at higher risk for ischemic stroke were chosen for the study, which was conducted for many years. Compared to the less intensive lowering method, the high intensive statin-based therapies reduced the risk for concurrent stroke significantly.

In the same manner, it was also beneficial in reducing the risk for other cardiovascular problems. However, this increased the risk for hemorrhagic stroke by some margin. Experts say that doctors treating patients for atherosclerosis should aim to reduce the LDL-C below 70 mg/dL after an ischemic stroke.

Interestingly, less than half of patients who suffer from stroke are suggested to lower cholesterol. This is a common trend, and most doctors do not want to prescribe such medication for patients due to various reasons.

As experts have pointed out in this study, it works well in terms of reducing the risk for another stroke. However, the risk for hemorrhagic stroke goes up when statin-based therapies work intensely towards reducing LDL-C in stroke patients.

Due to this reason, doctors do not want to take the direct approach of lowering LDL-C in an intensive manner, and they use a combination of different medications to handle the overall condition. In this way, the risk of another stroke can be avoided without increasing the risk for other health problems. Stroke patients need to be very careful about their diet and lifestyle as this can have a big impact on their overall health condition.

Most doctors suggest patients quit smoking and alcohol after a stroke. Such things can damage the health in a big way and increase the risk for another stroke. Even diabetes is another important factor when it comes to the risk for recurrent stroke.

The sugar levels have to be maintained properly as this impacts the blood flow to different organs of the body. When the blood sugar level goes beyond control, it affects the blood pressure, and this often leads to stroke in such patients.

Smoking can also cause inflammation apart from hampering the regular blood pressure in the body, and this often leads to an increased risk of cardiovascular events in the long run. Patients should strictly stay away from smoking after suffering from any cardiovascular problems. Such patients need to focus on their overall diet and ensure that the body does not undergo too much strain on a regular basis.

Further research is needed to understand the complete impact of statin-based therapies on stroke patients. As many doctors do not prefer to prescribe cholesterol-lowering medication for stroke patients, other methods need to be used to keep the cholesterol under control. In this way, the risk of recurrent stroke can be cut by some margin

. The best way to avoid the risk of recurrent stroke is to lead an active and healthy lifestyle. Eating a healthy diet and exercising regularly can work wonders to improve cardiovascular health in such patients. It keeps the heart healthy and strong in the long run, and the risk of another stroke can be cut down in the future.