According to the CDC, roughly seven million Americans are immune weakened, including individuals with advanced HIV and those who take immune-suppressing medicines, such as organ transplant recipients and some cancer patients.

Refusal To Give Fourth Shots To The Immune-Compromised Patients

Many of these patients did not have a complete antibody response to two or even three doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, according to studies.

It’s unclear what caused the CDC and vaccine manufacturers to disagree. Immunocompromised people should get fourth injections, according to the CDC, which was announced months earlier in October.

The government agency issued instructions on vaccinations for immune-compromised persons on a portal for doctors and a page for the general public after the story became widely publicized.

On a conference call this week, the centers for health prevention and cure in the United States will convey a clear message to pharmacies: Stop turning away immune-compromised persons seeking fourth doses of Covid-19 immunizations.

All but one of the six immune-compromised patients reached by some of the news channels last week were able to receive the fourth dose. Several people bought them at the shops that were selling them.

Several patients said that pharmacists told them that corporate had called out to tell them to administer fourth doses to immune-compromised patients the day after the news channels contacted the retail chain.

