The CDC or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently updated their guidance for quarantine for people who are vaccinated. All Americans who are fully vaccinated and have completed their two weeks post-vaccination can skip the quarantine if they meet the three specific criteria as mentioned below:-

All the 3 criteria is mandatory to be met for bypassing the quarantine:

They must be fully vaccinated, which means two weeks have passed following the second dose receipt in the two-dose series or greater than two weeks have passed after the receipt of the single-dose vaccine.

They must be within the three-month range from the last dose of the vaccination.

They must remain asymptomatic from the current Covid-19 exposure.

Relief For People As They Can Bypass The Quarantine If They Fulfill These 3 Criteria

Dr. Toni Brayer, who is an internal medicine doctor, explains this will allow the people to have more freedom. Even if someone in the family is exposed to the individual, they can still continue their normal lifestyle like going to school and work. They can go out and travel. Further, healthcare workers can go and work. Health experts state that the three-month cap has been placed since the vaccine is quite new, and they are expecting CDC to expand the cap in the near future. This guidance is for exposure to virus quarantine, not the travel quarantine. All international travelers who are coming to the U.S. must have a negative Covid-19 test before they are entering the country and traveling to Hawaii. Local leaders find this news to be very promising, however.

Lt. Government Josh Green said this is what one wanted to hear from the CDC. Because it demonstrates that the authorities are not worried about the people once they get vaccinated. They won’t be going to catch the virus, but also, they are not worried that these are going to spread the virus.

Kauai Mayor Derek Kawakami said this is a breakthrough, and we think people are going to move freely around the country with fewer restrictions. This will ultimately lead to people having more confidence and traveling more freely.

The department of health and attorney general office, Governor David Ige, will be deciding to ease various travel restrictions and allow people who are vaccinated to enter into the state without a Covid-19 test. Green said to start the plan locally for interstate travel. If the people are vaccinated, they won’t be requiring any tests and move to travel between islands and states. This is coinciding when we have most of the people in 1C vaccinated, Green said. So again, when the people are safe, we are safe, and the economy is safe.

Dr. Brayer and Dr. Green said there are lesser cases of Covid-19 cases in the community as more people are getting vaccinated.

So as we are vaccinating 1B most vulnerable people who are immune and vaccinated as we are getting vaccination done through 1C who are the most vulnerable people and it also includes a lot of workers who above the age of 65 to 74 years older and greater than that will be immuned.

Considering that if people did pose any threat in spreading the virus, it would be spread in only a minor way to most people who won’t get seriously sick. Green said having said these things; he wants people to get vaccinated or at least get a pretest so it will add a layer of safety to the people of Hawaii.

Dr. Brayer said that Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are 95% effective against Covid-19, but it is still uncertain if vaccinated people transmit the virus.