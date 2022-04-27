Is Renee Zellweger And Ant Anstead Dating?

An Academy Award Winner Ant Anstead is rumored to be dating Renee Zellweger. The actor and “Flip or Flop” star Christina Haack recently ended their relationship, and now there are reports of their marriage. A spin-off of “Property Brothers” Drew and Jonathan Scott’s HGTV hit show “Celebrity IOU,” Anstead’s upcoming Discovery+ series “Celebrity IOU Joyride” introduced the two new lovers.

Does Ant Anstead Have A Girlfriend? If So, How Long Have They Been Dating?

Apparently, Zellweger will make an appearance on the show. According to insiders, the romance didn’t begin until she returned to the set to present work boots to her 42-year-old “Wheeler Dealers” alum. Our requests for comment from representatives for Anstead and Zellweger were not answered.

9 months after the filing of divorce papers by Haack and Anstead, a court signed off on their divorce this week. They married in December of 2018 and have a one-year-old son, Hudson, of who they will split physical and legal custody. They have two boys from prior marriages, as well. A distraught Anstead was left devastated when Haack 37, Haack announced their divorce in September.

Anstead and Haack separated nine months before filing for bankruptcy, but the exact reason for their split was never revealed. After the birth of their son in September, the HGTV designer and her husband initiated their divorce proceedings three months later. When a baby is thrown into the equation, things may get a whole lot more complicated. It’s more than probable that the couple’s differences are the result of everyday disagreements, rather than an effort to gain notoriety. On the grounds of irreconcilable differences, Haack filed for divorce.

Anstead was a guest on Christina On The Coast, a design show hosted by his wife Christina, where they talked about their personal lives as well as her work in the industry. A frequent on shows like The World’s Most Expensive Cars and Wheeler Dealers, Anstead is a television host on his own. He doesn’t have a large following, and he’s no longer working in the entertainment industry. He doesn’t want to compete with Renee Zellweger‘s popularity and money.

The tabloids have been following Anstead and Zellweger since they first made public statements that they were a couple. Sources have previously reported that Zellweger’s “narcissistic behavior” was generating problems for Anstead. One of Zellweger’s pals believed that Tom Cruise would stop her from becoming an outcast in a Star article. Later, it was said that despite winning an Oscar for her role as Judy, Renee Zellweger was lonely and reclusive.

As People reported at the end of December, “Sometimes two people meet and connect at the appropriate time,” an insider said. “Renee is an artist, and as such, she’s a great match for men who like to push the boundaries of conventional thinking. Always eager to learn and help others, she’s one of the most intelligent persons I know.”

He recently purchased the Laguna Beach home where Anstead and Zellweger were featured. His new pad was purchased in May after he spent 10 months renting a studio flat following his divorce from Haack in May.

In an interview with People, he said, “It’s the home that I’ve always wanted.” “For me, a person’s life begins and ends at their house. In the next months or years, I’ll need a long-lasting foundation, and this is the right time to get it done.”

Hudson and his son, who lives with Haack, will join him in the house, and he intends to finish the renovations himself.