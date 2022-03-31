 Why Do Rent-A-Kazuya Girlfriends Sound So Familiar

Kazuya Kinoshita, a young man, deals with a traumatic breakup by utilizing an app service to rent a girlfriend in the anime “Rent-A-Girlfriend.” The popular manga series was written and illustrated by Reiji Miyajima. Chizuru Mizuhara (Sora Amamiya) is the girlfriend in question.

How Come Rent-A-Kazuya Girlfriends Sound Familiar?

A student whose immaculate the first impression hides the truth that she’s considerably colder and cruel outside of work. When Chizuru visits and charms his family, particularly his grandmother.

Kazuya rapidly discovers himself in a bind. He continues to pay for the service to maintain the farce, eventually developing genuine affection for the young woman.

The anime has been highly successful, with manga writer Miyajima tweeting in September 2020. The show was ranked fourth in Japan’s Netflix Top 10 just before the Season 1 finale aired. At the same time, the first season finished over a year ago.

The fans will be pleased to know that the second season is already on its way, with a July 2022 launch date, according to Crunchyroll, which licenses and streams the anime overseas.

Why not look at the expertise behind the show’s primary cast of characters while we wait for Season 2 to arrive? Kazuya, portrayed by voice actor Shun Horie, is undoubtedly a recognizable voice for many fans. Here’s where you’ve probably heard him before.

Horie’s first major part was as Jigoku no Gouka in the 2016 anime series “The Lost Village,” in which he voiced the character. The show opens with 30 young strangers meeting on a bus as they all travel to Nanaki Village, a mythical location.

Everyone on the trip is looking to take advantage of the reports that a hamlet is a place where you forget about your problems and start over with a new and happy life. Of course, things don’t always go as planned.

There are a lot of interesting individuals on the show, and many of them have distinct personalities.

In 2019, Horie voiced Hiroto Yasaka, a supporting character in the anime “My Roommate Is a Cat.” Subaru Mikazuki, a writer in his early twenties who adopts a stray cat named Haru, is the main character of the series.

As the two slowly understand and bond, the story is recounted from both Subaru and Haru’s perspectives. Haru helps Subaru recognize that he needs to get out more and interact with other people.

The love drama “Sing ‘Yesterday’ For Me,” based on the manga series by Kei Toume, was next on Horie’s schedule. After finishing high school, a young man named Rikuo Uozumi works at a grocery store in the anime.

Rikuo has come to terms with the fact that this is the way his life will be – dull and slow. Until he meets Haru Nonaka, a regular customer at the business.

In “So I’m A Spider, So What?”, Shun is Horie’s most recent prominent role. The anime is based on the same-named light book series by Okina Baba and Tsukasa Kiryu. The story of Japanese high school students mistakenly murdered in a rare accident caused by magic gone wrong.

Fortunately, they are all reincarnated in a different magical world. Not everyone has the best luck in this new life. As you might have guessed from the title, one of the students has been resurrected as a feeble dungeon spider.