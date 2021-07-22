Following months of declines, new cases of Covid-19 among children are resurgent at a time when schools across the country are getting ready to reopen. Every week, five full days: Parents and students who have been out of school for more than a year want to get back to “normal” schooling. The change in classrooms in the fall is still a work in progress as Covid-19 has risen again in some states and concerns about new virus variants grow.

New guidance from the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stresses the importance of starting school in person and full-time in the fall. CDC recommends using layered mitigation strategies to keep schools open. This is a systematic approach that includes several interventions to reduce risk, for example, the use of indoor masks by students and teachers who are not vaccinated.

During the period of July 8 through 15, the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) reported nearly 23,000 new cases of Covid in children-nearly double what was reported at the end of June. In the group’s most recent report, state child age ranges vary by state-with more than half of the states considering young people to be under 19 years of age, and two of them-Utah and Florida-defining children as those under 14 years of age.

Although severe illness remains rare among children, the emergence of the ferocious Delta variant and chronic lagging vaccinations have been cited as potential threats to the nation’s youngest, who, because of their age, will not receive a vaccine in the near future.

The number of unvaccinated people getting Delta is so great that children are also getting it, and this will make things much more difficult as the school year approaches, says Dr. Peter Hotez, vice dean of the Baylor College of Medicine National School of Tropical Medicine. In addition, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stressed Tuesday that parents must take this virus seriously since it can harm children.

As CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said in a hearing held by the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions, “I believe there is a flawed thinking that only 400 of the 600,000 deaths were in children.” The number of deaths among children during the respiratory season is tremendous. 400 is a lot, he added.

American children younger than 12 have not yet been authorized to receive the Covid-19 vaccine. In addition, while pharmaceutical companies Pfizer and Moderna are conducting clinical trials, it will likely take months before young children are able to get the vaccine.

In the Tuesday Senate committee hearing, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease Director Anthony Fauci said it is likely that data for Covid-19 vaccines in children younger than 12 will be available by the year-end or starting of it. Then, however, it doesn’t mean the idea can suddenly be allowed to take place, he said. In that case, the FDA will be responsible for regulating the matter.

Jim Acosta of CNN spoke with Fauci late last week and Fauci said a decision from the US Food and Drug Administration “is not likely until we are well into winter, around the year-end.”

Pfizer may release its vaccine study results for 5-to-11-year-olds as early as September; depending on the results, Pfizer has previously told CNN that it may request an emergency use authorization from the FDA as early as September.

As for children aged 2 to 5 years, Pfizer expects to receive data shortly after, while for babies and toddlers — between the ages of 6 months and 2 years — they expect to receive data in October or November and ask the FDA shortly thereafter for emergency use permission.

CNN had previously asked Moderna for a timeline on when they might have trial results for their vaccine study on kids.

