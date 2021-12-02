Fighting against HIV was a huge battle in the US and the government hoped to achieve significant changes by the end of 2021. However, a new report it states that not much has been changed in HIV cases and the numbers are still stagnant.

The Researchers State That No Change In HIV Cases In The US

The report suggests that the numbers are still the same among the Hispanic and Black men who have sex with other men and not much progress has been made.

Researchers suggest that better prevention and health care facilities should be provided to people and they should be made aware of the consequences of getting HIV. In the overall report from 2010 to 2019, the numbers dropped from 25,000 to just 23,100 which was not a good count.

When the researchers tried to distinguish the data based on the bisexual males, gays, and ages it was found that HIV cases dropped significantly in people of age group 13 to 24 from 10,400 to 5,700 which is a 50% drop.

However, during the same time period for the age gap of 25 to 34 the numbers increased from 6,500 to 10,000 and the overall HIV cases remained the same throughout the country.

It has been observed that Hispanics and Black men accounted for 72% of all HIV cases while on other hand 22% is given by white gay and bisexual men.

Research indicated that in younger men the numbers dropped because they have been made aware of safe sex and how to prevent HIV however the same was not given to older people.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky the director of CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) on World AIDS day stated that communities need to come together to end this epidemic and people should be comfortable in visiting the doctor and explaining their issue before it gets more complicated.

It has also been observed that many people of color do not seem diagnosis as this could be costly and they are not able to afford the same. US government on tackling this issue stated that there have been many provisions allocated for HIV treatment and the government takes on a huge part of the bill as well.

Dr. Demetre Daskalakis who heads the HIV division in CDC stated that more than 75% of all HIV infections come from gay and bisexual men which is one of the major areas of concern. These people are sometimes not aware of their own condition and pass it on to others and only go to visit the doctor if they face some issues.

Daskalakis stated that if people are often switching their sexual partners they should get checked at least twice a year. The HIV infection if entered in your body won’t show sudden changes however after few months or so the changes will be visible and by then it might have progressed to a larger extent.

He also stated that the couple should have the confidence that neither of them are positive and should always go ahead with safe sex using protection as this can help them in the long run as well.

It has also been found out that there are some racial inequalities with testing as well. In 2017 around 80% of bisexual and gay men were not offered a test even after visiting a health care provider on the basis of color.

US government stated that if any clinic is found to be doing racial inequality they will be stripped of their license and would also face jail time as well. Every person deserves treatment and there won’t be any inequality on the basis of color.