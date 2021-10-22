Coronavirus fatalities in Russia reached another daily high on Wednesday, prompting the government to propose declaring a week of rest to combat the outbreak.

The government working group recorded 1,028 coronavirus fatalities in the last 24 hours, the most significant number of deaths documented since the epidemic’s beginning.

As A Result Of The Nonworking Week, 1,028 Additional Covid Deaths

The overall death toll rose to 226,353, making it by far the greatest in European history.

Tatyana Golikova, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, has proposed a nonworking week beginning on October 30 and continuing through the next week, when four of the seven days are already designated as official holidays.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has not approved the plan as of this writing.

The number of daily coronavirus deaths has been increasing for many weeks and recently surpassed 1,000 for the first time, owing to low vaccination rates, a lax public mentality toward taking measures, and the government’s unwillingness to tighten regulations.

Approximately 45 million Russians, or 32 percent of the country’s roughly 146 million inhabitants, have received their complete vaccinations.

While Russians have expressed skepticism about receiving coronavirus vaccines, even though the country became the first in the world to do so in August 2020 and that vaccines are readily available, authorities blame the lack of confidence in the immunization on mixed messages sent by authorities.

While praising Sputnik V and three other domestic immunizations, state-controlled media were frequently critical of Western-made vaccines, a controversial memo that many saw as trying to feed public skepticism about vaccines in general.

State-controlled media praised sputnik V and 3 other domestic immunizations.

At least for now, the Kremlin has said it will not impose a nationwide lockdown similar to the one set early in the pandemic and dealt a severe blow to the economy and Putin’s popularity.

Instead, it will delegate authority to regional governments across the nation’s 11 zones to decide on neighborhood restrictions depending on their circumstances.

Many of Russia’s 85 regions already have restrictions on attendance at major public events and access to theatres, restaurants, and other places of general entertainment. Some jurisdictions have made vaccines mandatory for some public employees and individuals over the age of 60.

The rising number of illnesses compelled authorities to halt medical aid to the general public in certain areas, forcing healthcare institutions to devote their resources to treating coronavirus patients.

Even though Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin’s spokesperson, acknowledged that the scenario is “extremely sad,” he stated that the level of immunization in certain areas was especially low.

Even though ICUs have been overflowing in recent weeks, life has continued as usual in Moscow, with restaurants and movie theatres packed with patrons, crowds swarming into nightclubs and karaoke bars, and commuters defying mask mandates on public transit although ICUs are overflowing.

Last Tuesday, Sergei Sobyanin Moscow Mayor, said that individuals over the age of 60 who have not been vaccinated would be forced to remain at home. For three months beginning on October 25, he also advised companies to maintain at least a third of their workers working from a distance.