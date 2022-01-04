The holiday season is most famous because of the food. Most of the people who are diet conscious also start their cheat week. One of the best snacks to have is Popcorn. There is no ideal time for having popcorn, one can even have it before their meal or late at night while binge-watching a movie as well.

New Revelation Regarding Health Benefits Of Popcorn

There is not much effort needed in making popcorn; all you need is a pot to put the corn in. Another great advantage of having popcorn is that you can make it in any flavor which you want and there is no recipe to follow.

It has been proven scientifically that eating popcorn also helps you to feel full. Many people eat popcorn as well for dieting as this way they won’t eat something that is unhealthy or binge eat while watching a movie. This is one of the prime reasons why in every movie theatre popcorn is available.

Popcorn also contains high amounts of starch and fiber which are very good for digestion and for your intestines as well. It is being said that popcorn contains 4 grams per 4 cups of fiber.

Julien Chamoun, who is a dietitian stated that popcorn is healthy, however, while cooking, many people prefer to put oil in so as to make the process faster and to add more taste to it. This brings in a huge influx of calories along with it. The best way to make popcorn is using hot air with a cooker or some other utensil.

One can experiment with different flavors of popcorn wherein they could add butter and mix it, which is one of the most liked flavors, some people are now adding caramel to the popcorn so as to make it sweet and still have a salty taste from the inside.

Some of the benefits of munching on popcorn are: –

Reduced Heart disease – It has already been stated that popcorn has good amounts of fiber content which is very much helpful in building a strong cardiovascular system thereby avoiding many heart diseases as well.

– It has already been stated that popcorn has good amounts of fiber content which is very much helpful in building a strong cardiovascular system thereby avoiding many heart diseases as well. Weight loss – Popcorn lets you have a feeling of being full which helps in weight management. Apart from this, the calorie content in popcorn is too low, and the high fiber content also helps in digestion which is quite useful in breaking fats and other weight causing nutrients.

– Popcorn lets you have a feeling of being full which helps in weight management. Apart from this, the calorie content in popcorn is too low, and the high fiber content also helps in digestion which is quite useful in breaking fats and other weight causing nutrients. Helps in keeping diabetes in check – Popcorn does not have high sugar content levels if not mixed with any flavours. This also helps in controlling type 2 diabetes in men and women. People who eat a lot of fiber foods are known to have good levels of lipid and glucose which are always in check.

– Popcorn does not have high sugar content levels if not mixed with any flavours. This also helps in controlling type 2 diabetes in men and women. People who eat a lot of fiber foods are known to have good levels of lipid and glucose which are always in check. Antioxidants –Popcorn is said to contain high levels of anti-oxidising agents. Popcorn also contains Vitamins like A, E and K.

Most of the popcorn which is cooked in hot air using a utensil without any oil is said to contain 3.6 gm of fiber, 18.6 gm of carbohydrates, 3 gm of protein, 1.1 gm of fats, and 0.2 gm of sugar.

These numbers are taken for a 3 cup of popcorn which is usually served for 2 to 3 people, thereby showing that even such large consumption of popcorn is quite healthy as compared to many other fast foods.

However, if someone is allergic to corn or grain, they should consult their doctor before eating a large quantity of popcorn. If the allergic side is not taken into account, this could also result in a very bad state.

Popcorn can be made in less than 5 mins as well and if you are using oil, make sure not to use more than 3 tablespoons of oil, or else the calories would set in.