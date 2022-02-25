ongoing coronavirus pandemic has altered the lives of many people across the world, while many succumbed to death, others are jobless due to the closure of many businesses or limited staffing policy. Personal challenges due to coronavirus include stress, mental issues, financial problems, maintaining precautionary measures, avoiding crowded places, or unnecessary travel. Researchers and healthcare professionals are constantly trying to bring in new treatment modalities in the form of medicines, antivirals, and vaccines.

A Review Of The Covid Vaccine And Allergic Risks

Though the number of daily coronavirus cases has started to show a downward decline in many countries, other countries are still dealing with high cases, flooded hospitals, and emergency rooms. The lifting of many restrictions in attempts to regain the lost economy and to ease the frustration of the common public may however cause a surge in the current infections.

Vaccinations are by far the most effective tools to control the spread of the infection. Vaccinated individuals are at a much lesser risk to end up in hospitalizations or develop potential complications from the coronavirus disease than the unvaccinated population. Vaccinations also help in reducing the transmission of the disease to others.

Vaccinations have also been proven effective against omicron, the coronavirus’s highly virulent strain. The majority of the coronavirus cases worldwide in recent times have been from the omicron strain.

In spite of the governments’ repeated urges and attempts to get people vaccinated and boosted, the vaccination rates worldwide are yet very low, the reason being the hesitancy of a vast population to get vaccinated and boosted. These vaccines have been made widely available and are being provided free of cost in many countries.

The reasons for not getting vaccinated are many, including the lack of trust for vaccines in many people, religious concerns, non-accessibility of vaccines to many poor and low-income countries. A vast majority are concerned about the side effects associated with the vaccines. As are with other vaccines, coronavirus vaccines also come with their share of side effects.

These are rare, mild, and short-lasting and most people are able to resume their activities of daily living from the next day itself of getting vaccinated. These side effects, though rare, include fever, headache, pain at the injection site, muscle pain, etc. Some young males have reported myocarditis or pericarditis after their first or second dose of vaccination, though these patients have responded well to medicines and recovered fairly quickly.

Another potential side effect experienced by some includes anaphylaxis, a severe allergic reaction that can cause difficulty breathing or hives.

A few who have had adverse reactions to their first dose of Covid-19 vaccination in the form of allergic reactions or hives are hesitant to get their second dose, though recent studies show the chances of them getting a severe reaction with their second dose is extremely low.

Lead researcher, Dr. Matthew Greenhawt, professor of pediatrics at the University of Colorado School of Medicine, in Aurora, says people with an allergic reaction to the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, can get their second dose of vaccine safely, under allergist supervision.

This would be an additional step in preventing further infections and transmissions. Such patients can even consult their doctors before getting their second shots so that they can discuss a plan together.

No deaths however have been reported from the allergic reaction to Covid-19 vaccines. People with a history of prior allergic reactions are more vulnerable to Covid-19 infections and hence should get fully vaccinated.

Vaccines are even proven to be safe for children and people with a weak immune system or people with other existing conditions. With doctors warning of an evolution of a new strain of coronavirus anytime soon, there is no point in delaying vaccinations and booster doses.