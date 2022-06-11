During her Countess Cabaret tour, Luann de Lesseps sat down with HollywoodLife for an exclusive interview on June 9 despite her hectic itinerary, including stops in Seattle, San Francisco, and Los Angeles. Also, during the interview, she finally spoke out about the rumored spinoff with her co-star, Sonja Morgan.

RHONY Fans Reaction To Luann & Sonja’s Spinoff Show!!!

When we initially inquired about the current Page Six article, Luann told us, “Listen, I can’t confirm anything yet.” At the same time, when we asked whether she’d be interested in doing a program with her, Sonja responded, “Absolutely. Don’t you think it’s perfect for me?” That was followed by an affirmative but cautious “let’s see whether it truly comes to fruition” comment. So, we’re crossing our fingers for the best.

Know About Luann De Lesseps Reacts:

Page Six announced on June 6 that Luann and Sonja had scored a reality program based on their Simple Life blog. In a similar vein to Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie in the pioneering Fox reality program from the early aughts, “the famous friends will live together in a Middle American town and socialize with the normal population,” an insider informed the news source. According to Page Six, all the necessary paperwork and production on the program will begin in July. We’ve observed that Luann doesn’t have any cabaret performances booked after June 26, even though she hasn’t confirmed it to us.

According to Page Six’s sources, Luann and Sonja will “of course be their amazing selves, and each episode will show them engaging with the locals.” Kansas or Nebraska, not a trendy Southern town, is where they’re going to set up shop.” Until the very last minute, [executives] held the locations hostage, including those of the ladies.”

Luann De Lesseps and Sonja Morgan Discuss the Rhony Spinoff:

Before Bravo announced they would revamp RHONY, Luann had been in another spinoff, The Real Housewives of Orange County: The Ultimate Girls Trip. Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming channel, was where the program initially aired.

According to the site, a “middle American hamlet” in which wealthy New Yorkers live and engage with the locals will be the setting for the series. Production is to begin in July. A source tells Page Six that the program might be in a tiny town in Kansas or Nebraska, but it hasn’t been confirmed.

Bravo and the two actors have yet to announce the spinoff, but de Lesseps teased fans on Instagram with a sneak peek at the upcoming program. Bravo presenter Andy Cohen dropped an RHONY revival bombshell in March 2022. According to the Bravo host in an interview with Variety, the show is getting a thorough makeover after 13 seasons with a “legacy” cast of original performers and a second series with an all-new, more diverse ensemble. Fans will be shocked to learn that Morgan and de Lesseps will be returning for a third season.

Long-time RHONY viewers took to social media to express their shock at the unexpected spinoff. For many fans, the absence of RHONJ’s Ramona Singer was a mystery. Eboni K. Williams, the first-ever black cast member on RHONY, had a rocky season, and Singer had some heated encounters with her. The following season, she issued an apology for her problematic conduct. No comments concern the “legacy” reboot’s status for Singer, who will be “terminated” from the Real Housewives series in July 2021.

