Medical research findings elucidate that 5 out of 100 people in the age group of 12 and above has hypothyroidism problem. That accounts for nearly 4.6% of the American population suffering from the disease. However, the research indicates that the incidence of hypothyroidism in teens is mostly mild. People in the older age group are more susceptible to hypothyroidism due to aging factors and the body’s inability to produce enough hormones.

Rising Cases Of Teen Hypothyroidism In The US

The thyroid gland in the body is responsible for the proper distribution of enzymes and hormones in the body. An underactive thyroid can cause obesity and growth-related problems in teens.

How can teens develop a hypothyroid problem?

Sometimes teens can develop mild hypothyroidism due to changes in lifestyle factors, food habits, the onset of minces, and obesity. It is important for a teen to follow healthy lifestyle factors and a proper diet and exercise regimen. Examination of performance pressure is also known to trigger hypothyroidism problems amongst teens. Teens can also develop hypothyroidism problems due to congenital factors. If there is a family history of hypothyroidism and endocrine problems then hypothyroidism can show up much early in life.

Thyroid gland functioning diagnosis

Doctors may call for a thyroid report if the teen shows abnormal weight gain, uneven deposition of fatty mass in the body. A thyroid report may also be called for if the teen shows signs of depression, sluggishness, sudden lack of interest in daily routine, and slow growth rate. The thyroid functioning test is performed by drawing blood from the candidate and examining for T3, TSH, and T4 levels. If levels of any of these hormones are found to be below the defined limits then that would indicate hypothyroidism disease in teens.

Hypothyroidism and iodine deficiency

The thyroid gland uses iodine to make thyroid hormones. A diet low in iodine, below the daily recommended amounts, can be a cause for hypothyroidism in teens. While a lack of iodine in the diet can cause thyroid problems too much iodine in diet has also been shown to be linked with thyroid disease. Iodine a mineral is required in very small amounts by the body. Foods naturally contain iodine and drinking water also contains some iodine. However, the content of iodine content in food and water can depend on the place. The body can get a sufficient amount of iodine from iodized salts.

Can hypothyroidism be cured?

In teens, hormonal problems can appear at the onset of puberty. The body may correct the problem on its own and in time start producing enough hormones. However, it is important to stick to a healthy lifestyle and avoid excessive stress. Hypothyroidism problem caused due to congenital issues, another underlying sickness that is complex to diagnose. Underlying sickness can cause hypothyroidism and hypothyroidism can further worsen the underlying health issues. Rising teenage obesity has been linked to hypothyroidism problems in teens. Reducing body weight can facilitate the thyroid glands to step up hormone production.

Hypothyroidism and bipolar disorder

Rising incidences of mental problems, depression, and bipolar disorders have been linked to dropping in thyroid functioning. Counseling and psychotherapy for mental health issues can help teens to overcome problems and correct mental as well as body behavior. Some teens suffer from anxiety problems. Meditation, yoga, and spiritual practices can restore mental health. Medicines for depression and mental health issues should be taken only under medical prescription for serious mental problems like bipolar disorder.

Hypothyroidism and other health issues

Hypothyroidism in teens can arise due to underlying sickness, trauma, certain medications, and operative procedures. Under certain health conditions, the thyroid gland may lose the ability to function properly. Thyroid problems due to health issues need regular medical advice and monitoring

Conclusion

Mild Hypothyroidism in teens can be kept at bay by maintaining healthy lifestyles, eating balanced meals, exercising, sports, yoga, and spiritual practices. The body can restore thyroid functioning for mild hypothyroidism cases when lifestyle factors are corrected. Hypothyroidism due to congenital and underlying health issues needs regular medical monitoring and advice.

