Risk Of Hip Fractures Is Higher For Vegetarian Women

A vegan diet is a new trend. People run behind a vegan diet for many health benefits like regulating their body weight, blood pressure, and cholesterol.

What Are The Reasons?

A new study reveals that a vegan diet does not support your bones and vegetarian women are at higher odds of hip fracture. There should be more studies on BMI as well as nutrition deficiency also plays a vital role in hip fractures.

New Findings On Hip Fracture

The study was conducted by James Webster, a doctoral researcher from the School of Food Science and Nutrition at the University of Leeds in England and the findings were published online on august 11th in the journal BMC medicine. According to the study, there can be many reasons for a vegetarian to get a hip fracture.

A lower BMI may not be good for muscle and bone health; it increases the risk of hip fracture. It is seen that the BMI of vegetarians seems lesser than that of those who eat non-veg.

He also adds that the cushioning effects that muscles and deposited fat can make cannot be there in a vegetarian while falling.

Vegetarians may also have a nutritional deficiency as meat and fish are excellent sources of protein, vitamin B12, and vitamin D which are necessary for bone health.

How did they study?

The study was conducted by examining the hip fractures in over 26,000 middle-aged women. There were people who eat meat occasionally (not more than 4 times a week), fish eaters, and vegetarians on the list. The group of women was requested to fill the questions that have questions based on their food culture. And the collected data were compared with the hospital records as part of the analysis. It is observed that more cases of hip fractures were reported in vegetarians. Researchers also analyzed other possibilities like smoking and physical activity levels.

What are the suggested precautions for Vegetarians to prevent hip fractures?

Webster suggests a few things for vegetarians to prevent themselves from hip fractures.

✔️Maintain a healthy BMI that is beneficial for bone and muscle health.

✔️Eat healthy food items like fruits and vegetables, nuts, legumes, beans, and whole grains that provide us with all the necessary nutrients for bone and muscle health.

✔️Consume fortified foods.

✔️Have supplements as per the instruction of your doctor to fight deficiencies of vitamin B12 and omega-3 fatty acids that are not properly absorbed by the body from the food that we eat.

✔️Avoid smoking.

✔️Reduce alcohol consumption.

✔️Do proper exercise including weight training with the instruction of an expert.

As part of the discussion of health experts based on the new study, there are many tips and tactics shared by other doctors and nutritionists. Here are a few.

Being a vegetarian, it is very important to include the sources of protein in your diets such as edamame, lentils, pinto beans chickpeas, mung beans, fava beans, lima beans, and green peas.

See that your diet includes calcium, Magnesium, potassium, boron, zinc, copper, manganese, vitamin D, and vitamin K2.

If vegetarians are ready to eat eggs, they can be a wonderful source of protein.

Tips for a healthy Vegetarian diet It is more possible for the vegetarian diet to cause deficiency if not monitored properly. It has its own merits and demerits. Here are a few tips for vegetarians to maintain their general health. 🥗Add more vegetables and fruits to the regular meals. Try to eat them raw. 🥗Choose carbohydrates that are starchy in the suggested quality. 🥗Add dairy products for calcium supplementation. 🥗Use oils and spreads that are unsaturated.

