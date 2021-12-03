COVID Update: Risk Of Death Doubled For Covid Survivors

There may be more to worry about for patients who have just recovered from a severe case of Covid. It has been found by new research that patients who have been hospitalized with Covid are about 2.5 times more likely to die within the year when compared to those who had not been affected.

Risk Of Death Doubled For Covid Survivors

Researchers say that when compared to people who had a mild case of Covid, they are 2 times more likely to die.

For patients with Covid who had been hospitalized and younger than 65, the risk of death is even higher. They are 3 times more likely to die when compared to those who never got Covid.

Arch Mainous, the lead researcher said that it is a complication of Covid that most people have not looked at and when thought about it, it is an extreme complication of Covid.

He said that you are more likely to die after you get better.

He added that 1 in 5 participants of the study who had been hospitalized with Covid, worryingly died of a health problem that was linked to the disease.

He said that out of all these deaths, only 20% of them were from respiratory or cardiovascular diseases. The implication of this is that people are dying in different ways.

He said that this was what made it more disturbing and that you are going to die of things that will never be linked to Covid just because your risk of death is increased greatly.

When compared with people who did not get sick or had mild Covid, it was found by Mainous and his colleagues that people who had been hospitalized with Covid were 2 times more likely to end up in the hospital within six months.

He said that when they looked at what happens to people in terms of mortality, they found that a harder outcome was not possible and that it could not be established whether your risk of death actually increases.

Since Jan 2020, health records for over 13,000 patients were analyzed by the research team. This included patients that had been treated by the University of Florida and 178 patients with severe Covid and 246 with mild Covid.

At some point, the rest of them had tested positive for Covid.

Following their release from the hospital, the folks who had to sever Covid were tracked by the researchers.

It was found that the risk of death was increased by 2.5 times when compared to those who did not have Covid. The risk was also 1.8 times higher when compared to those who had mild Covid.

For people who were below the age of 65, the news was worse. They were 3.3 times more likely to die when compared to Covid free folk and 2.8 times more likely when compared to those who had mild Covid.

Mainous noted that most people who had died within 12 months of being hospitalized due to Covid died due to reasons that did not involve the heart of the lungs. These are the organs that are hit the hardest by Covid.

He said that nobody has been acknowledging that people are dying after Covid as they are not being hospitalized and haven’t been declared dead due to Covid.

The researchers found that in the months following recovery from severe Covid, people who had been hospitalized are 4.5 times more likely to die of respiratory ailments.

Dr. Amesh Adalja, a senior scholar at Johns Hopkins said that it was not surprising that people who had been hospitalized with Covid are more vulnerable in the following months.