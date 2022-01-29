The Covid-19 or the Corona Virus disease emerged in China in 2019. This disease is very contagious and expands very fast. The Corona Virus transfers from an infectious person through coughs, sneezes, tiny droplets called aerosols, or talks, transferring them to the nose, eyes, or mouth via air.

Road Block To The Booster Dose Campaign; Antibody Treatment Revision

In the past two years, many strains of coronavirus variants like Alpha (B.1.1.7), Beta (B.1.351), Gamma (P.1) (B.1.1.28.1), Delta (B.1.617.2), and Omicron (B.1.1.529) have evolved. And each time, the virus is transforming its characteristics.

Many medical supply companies researched and came up with various types of vaccines. Two doses of vaccines are required to fight this disease. These vaccines have worked as protection shields so far.

To fight with the new variants, these companies have suggested booster doses. This booster dose is supposed to be taken gradually depending upon the age group.

According to the report of WHO, till now 70,153,597 cases have been confirmed and a total of 518,927,314 have been vaccinated. As the covid surge increases day by day, it is essential to get the booster dose without wasting much time.

A recent survey declares that the booster dose will act as armor against the super spreader omicron variant. It is a must for all as it will help in boosting the antibody count immensely.

The health agency CDC – highly suggests people get the booster dose, but only one in six Americans have obtained the dose. Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson booster doses are accessible in the US market.

However, misleading information and political influences adversely impact the enthusiasm among the common mass of the US to opt for the booster dose. According to a current poll led by The Associated Press-Norc Center For Public Affairs Research, Americans think that the initial doses of the vaccine are essential rather than the booster ones.

The effort of booster dose is failing, and the campaigns are running very slow. Even one-third of the total Health care workers are willing to accept the booster dose.

There is a continuous argument among people, researchers, and doctors whether it is suitable for healthy populations. According to the US citizens, this booster dose would make no difference and not protect them. Even some researchers believe that there is very little scientific evidence in support of the necessity of the booster dose.

According to the reports of the CDC, as of December 14, 2021, nearly 85% of adults aged 18 and above accepted at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, while only 15% remained unvaccinated.

There can be one or more reasons behind not acknowledging the vaccination drive. But the most important factors are the concern about possible side effects and lack of trust in the Covid-19 vaccine.

West Virginia has the highest number of adults, around 29.4% rigidly against vaccination.

Recently, the FDA (The US Food and Drug Administration) has asked to revise the application of two monoclonal antibody treatments specific for patients with relevant ailments.

The health agency CDC continuously inspires people to obtain the two essential doses with the booster one and urges people to take the fourth shot who are suffering from a weak immune system. They are working relentlessly for the welfare of human society.