Robert Durst, the infamously subject of an HBO docuseries “The Jinx,” who’d been found guilty steadily for the last month of first-degree murder as well as sentenced earlier next week to life in prison without the possibility of parole, has been given a diagnosis with Covid-19, according to his lawyer, who spoke to the media on Saturday.

Dick DeGuerin, Durst’s main defense attorney, said during a phone conversation that the family had been informed that he had tested positive and that they were “all extremely worried.” He could not clarify whenever the diagnosis was made, though. Durst seemed to be ill throughout the sentencing hearing on Thursday, according to DeGuerin.

Robert Durst, A Convicted Killer, Is In Possession Of Covid-19

“He seemed to be in terrible shape during sentencing,” the attorney stated. He was having difficulty breathing and speaking, and he was looking worse than he had ever looked before. “I was really worried even then,” says the mother.

Mr. Durst’s doctor refused to give any further information regarding his physical condition or location. The Los Angeles Sheriffs Office claimed HIPAA rules prevented them from releasing information about Durst’s whereabouts or medical condition.

Durst was admitted to the hospital and put on a ventilator, according to DeGuerin, who previously verified the news to the Los Angeles Times.

Robert Durst, the quirky character made famous in the film “The Jinx,” has been condemned to live in prison without the possibility of release for the first-degree murder of his closest friend.

Durst’s legal team, as well as every member of Durst’s legal team and “especially the deputy who steered him into or out of the courtroom during the whole trial (and), was in close touch with him for a long period,” the attorney said.

Despite having not contracted the disease for the virus, DeGuerin said he has decided to postpone personal trip plans in order to avoid direct contact with others. He is now undergoing a second round of testing.

On September 17, a jury found Durst, 78, guilty of shooting his best friend Susan Berman in her Beverly Hills home in 2000, just hours before she was scheduled to speak with investigators about the sudden disappearance from his first wife, Kathleen McCormack Durst, was last seen in 1982.

Durst has bladder cancer and other physical ailments, and he was convicted of the crime by a jury.McCormack Durst was proclaimed legally dead by the court system in the year 2017. Her corpse has not been discovered, and no one has been arrested or prosecuted in connection with the disappearance.

After months of deliberation, Durst, the quirky heir to a Real – estate dynasty, took the stand in his trial and claimed he did not murder McCormack Durst or Berman. According to the police officer who discovered her, she was found dead on the floor of her bedroom. Berman had been shot in the back of the head.

Murder in the first degree was determined to have been committed by Robert Durst, a billionaire who was the subject of the HBO documentary ‘The Jinx.’