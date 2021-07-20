For many members going through more than four to five lockdowns within a year or two “lockdown living” has become a thing! There are stages of lockdown living as lockdown progresses as explained by experts. Sudden disconnect in social interactions, deaths in the family has taken a toll on the mental health of many.

The Rollercoaster Crazy, Not Willing To Get Out Of Bed During Lockdown

Phase 1

Once the lockdown is announced in the beginning a cloud of hope and optimism is seen. Salaried folks and whose lifestyle doesn’t get altered by lockdown tend to spread the inspiration! Ad-agencies utilize this opportunity to show that everyone is in this together but no doubt this phase is the most illusion phase of lockdown.

Phase 2: The harsh reality

Studies have found that young people rather than the elderly are most prone to distress because their dependency on social interactions and gathering is larger. Parents of young children are most vulnerable than any other. Fear and anxiety are the two common responses. Coping up with emotional stress takes a lot of our emotional energy.

Phase 3: The stress on productivity

In this phase, everyone is setting goals. Elders restrict kids with screen time and research on home gardens. Signing up for online yoga, fitness classes, and music classes is increased. The day is well planned and structured to meet daily goals. Most of the days are spent on virtual meetings and gatherings.

Phase 4: The loss of interest

This phase resembles phase 2 but it’s far more serious! No motivation to even get out of bed is seen here. Restrictions on screen time have gone to a toss here! Self-care is no more on the agenda but unhealthy habits have taken the top priority in life.

Phase 5: Loss of memory

In the course of self-survival, our memory has been erased from our routine! This is a phase we are on the thin line of gathering memory ad loss of memory. We really are confused about which is normal living and which is lockdown living.

Phase 6: Sisyphus

Here we are emerging slowly from lockdown. We are confident that lockdown is lifted and we are free. This has become a temporary relief though. We never know when s the next lockdown is announced!

There are increased studies to understand the impacts of lockdown on mental health especially on children and young people during the COVID-19 pandemic. Loneliness is considered a major risk factor. Loneliness and mental health have a close correlation. Young adults are not able to cope up with the sudden disconnect in peer interaction. However, this study records early findings and it requires more careful monitoring to rightly understand the psychological and mental health effects of the pandemic in the older population.

Many older adults do not have the luxury of required resources to deal with COVID-19 for eg: Lack of access or knowledge of using smart technology. The role of technology has emerged as an important factor for maintaining social connections. Data from various studies prove various personal stories on how difficult pandemic has been to the older generation.

Also Read: Cera Care Reviews