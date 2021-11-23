American President Joe Biden deemed “vigorous” and “healthy” and concluded as being fit to carry out his duties, though he shows signs of aging, according to his doctor’s statement on Friday. Biden, the oldest serving American president underwent his first-ever routine physical check-up and in a historic moment, transferred his powers to Vice President Kamala Harris for a brief period while undergoing colonoscopy.

A Routine Health Checkup Concludes Joe Biden As “Vigorous”

While Biden was under the effect of anesthesia, Harris became the first black person, a first-ever person of South Asian descent as well as the first woman, to have become an acting President for a period of 1 hour and 25 minutes.

President Joe Biden underwent a series of physical, blood, dental, neurological, and gastrointestinal tests over a period of more than five hours on Friday at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

Dr. Kevin O’Connor, who happens to be Biden’s primary care doctor since 2009, concluded in a 6-page memo that was released by the White House that President Joe Biden, who will complete 79 years on Saturday is a vigorous and healthy 78-year-old man who is fit to carry out his Presidential duties.

However, Dr. O’Connor did reveal that he looked into Biden’s persistent throat clearing while addressing the media as well as stiffness of gait and found that frequent coughing was due to gastrointestinal reflux and a stiff gait as a result of spinal arthritis, compensation for a foot injury he went through a year ago and “mild peripheral neuropathy”.

There has been an increase of interest in Joe Biden’s health since his declaration of candidacy for the post of President of U.S.A in 2019 and continues to remain so in the face of speculations for possible re-election in 2024.

As part of the physical check-up, the President underwent a highly detailed neurological examination that ruled out Parkinson’s, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, and stroke. However, he was diagnosed with nerve damage in his feet and hands, which is termed neuropathy, which is mostly due to Diabetes, but the president was not diagnosed with Diabetes. His physician further added that Biden will give custom orthotics a try soon to help his gait.

3 millimeters “benign-appearing polyp” was found and removed during Biden’s colonoscopy and will be further assessed in the coming week. Dr. O’Connor confirmed that Biden has never suffered from Colon cancer.

Joe Biden’s BMI categorized him as being a little overweight, though his cholesterol level is under control. Dr. O’Connor said that Biden has been prescribed the statin Crestor, an anticoagulant, Eliquis, and the spray Dymista used for seasonal allergies. He further informed that Biden also regularly takes Allegra, the OTC anti-allergy tablet as well as Pepcid, an antacid.

The President’s doctor also confirmed that Biden refrains from consuming alcohol or any tobacco products and works out at least five days a week.

Jen Psaki, press secretary informed that the President resumed his presidential duties at about 11.35 am after a brief discussion with the chief of staff at the White House, Ron Klain and Kamala Harris.

After leaving the medical facility in the afternoon, President Joe Biden declared that he felt “Great!”

During Biden’s previous physical examination, he was found to have episodes of irregular heartbeat known as atrial fibrillation, for which he was prescribed a blood thinner treat it and prevent future complications.

However, in 1988 Joe Biden needed an operation to treat a condition known as aneurysms, bulges in arteries of the brain, which has since never recurred as confirmed in tests conducted in 2014.