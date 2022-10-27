RSV Is Increasing In Connecticut: Information for Parents

Connecticut is seeing a sharp rise in Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) this year as a lot of children are being admitted to the local children’s hospital. RSV is a seasonal virus and usually spreads during mid-winter or at the beginning of spring.

But this year, the virus has struck earlier and this is causing a steep rise in cases, particularly in children. As the virus is highly contagious and it attacks the lower respiratory tract, breathing issues and symptoms of the common cold tend to come up in kids.

This can even lead to complications like pneumonia and bronchiolitis in infants and older people with weak immunity. The RSV virus can cause inflammation of the airways and this can be particularly difficult for infants as their airways aren’t fully developed like that of adults.

Parents Should Be Aware Of In This Matter

Dr.Juan Salazar, the physician-in-chief of Connecticut’s children’s hospital told that the RSV virus has become the dominant virus and its been affecting children and infants more than Covid-19. But he observed that the pattern of RSV spread has changed because of the Covid-19 pandemic as both are respiratory-related infections.

On Wednesday, Connecticut’s children’s ER was crowded with children waiting for in-patient beds. This has led to the hospital opening two additional ER units as children sometimes have to be given additional ICU care if the symptoms are severe.

According to Salazar, around 30 RSV patients visit the hospital daily. He was pointing out that there was some evidence to suggest that the SARS-Cov-2 virus has a tendency to suppress the B cells which produce antibodies against infection.

As 85% of children had covid at some point, their B cell suppression exposes them to more other viruses like RSV, Influenza, Rhinovirus, adenovirus, etc.

What Precautions Can We Take?

Dr.Thomas Murray, associate medical director for Infection Prevention at Yale New Haven Children’s hospital said that the Covid safety protocols like wearing masks, sanitizing hands and social distancing had kept the respiratory diseases away.

But now people have relaxed those precautions, children who were not at all exposed to these kinds of viruses are getting sick really fast. Murray observed that pre-Covid most infants below the age of 2 would have acquired RSV at some point but now even kids at the age of 3 never got RSV.

So this can also contribute to the sudden outbreak of RSV in children in the US. He has also warned about a possible Influenza breakout and has asked parents to take Influenza vaccinations for their children at the earliest.

According to Dr.Juan Salazar, the sudden increase in RSV cases has put a lot of pressure on medical workers and the hospital administration as they are not able to accommodate all the patients.

Some kids who are affected by the RSV virus have to be given emergency care and because of the huge rush at the hospital, even medical emergencies are taking more time to attend to. For this purpose, a makeshift tent has been kept as a standby plan if the need arises.

The US has been facing a surge in the cases of Covid, RSV, and common flu in the past four weeks and this has put the medical sector in great turmoil.

This comes at a time when there has been an exodus of medical workers leaving the profession in search of other opportunities that pay well or that don’t have emotional and physical burnout.

Doctors and medical professionals all around the US have been urging citizens not to take the situation lightly and to maintain the safety precautions like wearing masks, sanitizing hands, avoiding crowded places, and social distancing to avoid a further rise in infections.

