Attempts by Russian authorities to deal with a long-term epidemic of diseases that have resulted in travel restrictions throughout the country have resulted in yet another record for the number of coronavirus deaths per day.

According to the national coronavirus task force, one hundred and fifty-five people died from COVID-19 during the course of the preceding day, an increase from the previous day’s tally of 1,189 fatalities. Almost on a daily basis since late September, Russia has broken records for the number of illnesses and deaths it has experienced.

Russia Beats The Previous COVID Record Set By Another Country On Daily Fatality

The task force recorded a total of 40,217 new illnesses, which is a drop from the previous high of 40,993 illnesses reported on October 31.

Russian authorities authorized a coronavirus vaccine produced in the country months before most other countries. Still, fewer than 35 percent of the country’s almost 146 million residents have received enough vaccination against the virus. According to the official coronavirus task force, approximately 8.6 million confirmed Russian authorities had registered coronavirus infections and more than 243,000 deaths throughout the outbreak.

Since the commencement of a statewide nonworking time in Russia, which was implemented to prevent the spread of the disease, six days have elapsed since the start of that period. According to rumors last month, President Vladimir Putin ordered many Russians to take time off work between October 30 and November 7, citing national security concerns. He delegated power to regional administrations to expand the number of non-working days if they determined that doing so was essential.

Because of the strike, authorities in Novgorod, which is located 500 kilometers (310 miles) northwest of Moscow, announced Monday that workers would be away from their places of employment for one additional week.

Four other areas, in addition to the Tomsk region in Siberia, the Chelyabinsk region in the Ural Mountains, the Kursk district southwest of Moscow, and the Bryansk region southwest of Moscow, enacted similar measures on Wednesday, bringing the total number of such measures in Russia to eight.

It was also decided to prolong the period of nonworking days in the Smolensk region, which borders Belarus but only until November 10 of this year. Other governments have suggested that they are considering increasing the period when people are not allowed to work.

According to the authorities, authorities have announced that there would be no extension of the nonworking period beyond November 7 in Moscow and the surrounding region, which combined account for around 25% of all new daily infections.

Certain restrictions, such as a need for older citizens to remain at home and a requirement for businesses to have 30 percent of their staff work from home, will continue to be in effect in the Russian capital. People who have been thoroughly vaccinated, who have recovered from COVID-19 within the last six months, or who can give documentation of having tested negative for the coronavirus are not permitted to enter theatres or museums. For more information, visit www.covid.org.