Who Is Ryan Seacrest? His Age, Height, Net Worth, Girlfriend, Wife, Kids!!

Ryan Seacrest, better known by his full name of Ryan John Seacrest (born December 24, 1974, in Atlanta, Georgia), is an American radio and television presenter and producer best known for his work on the shows ‘On Air with Ryan Seacrest’ and ‘American Top 40’.

Ryan Seacrest works in different roles as a producer, radio celebrity, and television host. It was a fairy tale beginning Seacrest’s spectacular career as a television and radio personality in the United States. WSTR FM in Atlanta provided him with an outstanding internship that laid the foundation for a long and fruitful career in the radio industry.

In his internship with Tom Sullivan, he learned the skills and knowledge needed to thrive in the field. A few years later, he became the host of the popular game show, Wheel of Fortune. The contract with ‘American Idol’ provided him with the opportunity to gain notoriety.

He became a household name in the United States as his popularity expanded throughout the course of his career. Many consider Ryan Seacrest to be the country’s best news anchor.

Age And Early Life Of Ryan Seacrest

On December 24, 1974, Constance Marie and Gary Lee Seacrest gave birth to their son, Ryan John Seacrest. Since he was a child, Ryan was attracted to the entertainment industry. When he was younger, he stood out from the crowd by holding a microphone in his hand.

For his elementary and secondary education, he attended ‘Dunwoody High School.'” As the school’s morning announcer, he earned the nickname “Voice of Dunwoody High School” for himself. While still a college student, he was able to secure an internship with Atlanta radio station WSTR FM. Tom Sullivan taught him a lot of useful skills.

His debut on the spot is an important tidbit worth noting. He was able to secure his first broadcasting gig as a result of RJ’s usual illness. In his time at WSTR, he worked weekends only on the nighttime shift. Since his high school graduation in 1992, he has been actively involved with WSTR.

A few months after this event, he was accepted into the “University of Georgia” and began his studies in journalism. To keep him from abandoning his broadcasting career, Athens’ local radio station refused to let him give it up. On the station, he hosted a weekly show. Because of his desire to focus completely on the radio industry, he dropped out of college in 1993. He moved to Los Angeles after that.

Quick Facts About Ryan Seacrest

His girlfriend at the time was Julianne Hough, a professional dancer, actor, and singer. On Dancing with the Stars, she became an international sensation. On December 31, 2013, the collaboration officially ended.

Model Shayna Taylor began dating Seacrest in 2017.

Net worth And Salary Of Ryan Seacrest

Ryan Seacrest is thought to be worth $450 million, according to recent estimates. It is estimated that Ryan’s entertainment and commercial empire generates between $60 and $80 million in annual revenue.

Ryan Seacrest’s Relationships

On The Howard Stern Show in 2009, Ryan Seacrest talked about his on-and-off relationship with model Sara Jean Underwood, which lasted two years.

Julianne Hough, one of the contestants on that year’s Dancing with the Stars, began dating Ryan Seacrest in April. Their split was officially revealed on March 15th, 2013. For nearly two years, the pair had been together before calling it quits.

Seacrest and model-personal chef Shayna Taylor have had an on-and-off relationship since 2013. They met thanks to the kindness of others. It was only a short-lived relationship before they reunited in May 2017 and broke up again in February 2019. In September, Seacrest and Taylor were spotted together once again. After a third breakup, Ryan was rumored to have moved on with someone else while on vacation in Mexico on June 29, 2020.

Seacrest and Kelly Ripa paid their condolences to Regis Phibin after he passed away in July of 2020.