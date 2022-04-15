Sally Dynevor’s Age, Net worth, Husband, Early Life, Children, Career

In 1985, Sally portrayed Wendy Cunningham in an episode of the TV show Juliet Bravo. When she was filming as Sally Webster in the ITV soap drama Coronation Street, she broke through.

She has been a pivotal character in the series since her debut in 1986.

Sally first appeared in a feature film in 2003, playing a social worker in Ek Alag Mausam. In the Coronation Street spin-off television film Coronation Street: Pantomime, she reprised her role as Sally Webster.

Sally is a petite woman, at only 5 feet 2 inches tall. She looks lovely and maintains a healthy physique despite being in her late fifties. Her weight is roughly 61 kg.

The actress’s parents are Robert and Jennifer Whittaker from Coronation Street. Because no information about her siblings has surfaced in public, she is most likely her parents’ lone child.

In 2015, she was nominated for a British Soap Award for Best Comedy Performance, and in 2016, she was nominated for a British Soap Award for Best On-Screen Partnership with Joe Duttine.

On the ITV soap Coronation Street, Sally Webster, a bad girl tamed, has made a career out of it. She played the character in January 1986 and has stayed ever since.

Her net worth went high between 2020 and 2021. So, at the age of 58, how much is Sally Dynevor worth? Sally Dynevor makes the majority of her money as a successful actress. She was born in the United Kingdom. Her net worth in 2021 might be somewhere between $1 million and $5 million.

Sally Jane Dynevor was born in Middleton, Lancashire, on May 30, 1963, under the sign of Gemini. The 58-year-old actress is British by nationality and of Caucasian ancestry. She went to Mountview Academy of Theater Arts and the Oldham Repertory Theater to study acting.

Sally Dynevor’s net worth is estimated from her salary on Coronation Street. According to tabloids, she is reportedly paid around £250,000 each year. In 2021, she predicted her net worth would exceed £4 million.

Sally’s long-term partner, Tim Dynevor, is the love of her life. Her husband is a scriptwriter who received a BAFTA nomination in 2008 for his work.

The couple made a knot in Trafford, Greater Manchester, in 1995. Their three children are Phoebe Harriet Dynevor, Samuel Charles Rhys Dynevor, and Harriet Fleur Dynevor. Their eldest child, Phoebe, is a well-known actor best known for his role in Bridgerton.

Dynevor has been an ambassador for the organization ActionAid since 1999.

She has been to India to promote awareness for the organization.

Dynevor was diagnosed with breast cancer in November 2009, that year her role was discovered, and she has since received chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

