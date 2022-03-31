Sasaki And Miyano New Anime Confirmed! When Will It Come Out?

Following the conclusion of the first season of the great Sasaki and Miyano, it has been announced that a new anime production featuring the two fantastic guys is already in the works. Confirmation came just over an hour ago on the anime’s official Twitter account. While it doesn’t specifically indicate that the second season of Sasaki and Miyano is in the works, I’m guessing it is.

Anime Confirmation For Sasaki And Miyano!

After all, one of the most popular anime shows in Winter 2022 was Sasaki and Miyano. In terms of Boys’ Love anime, this is one of the best. Furthermore, with eight manga volumes already released in Japanese and another due out in July, there is still plenty to go around.

So a Sasaki and Miyano Season 2 that chronicles the two best boys’ now-dating lives is unquestionably necessary. Meanwhile, when a new production was announced, it simply stated, “Sasaki and Miyano’s youth is still going,” and invited fans to stay tuned for further information.

But I’d be shocked if that wasn’t the Season 2 premiere. The first season of Funimation’s recently ended BL anime series is now available to watch. However, given that most anime will be transferring to Crunchyroll in the coming weeks and months, let’s hope that any future Sasaki and Miyano creations obtain a Crunchyroll release since it would reach a much larger audience.

It began out like any other old-school guys’ love story—bad-boy senior meets adorable awkward underclassman, one of them falls in love, and so on. But, despite being a self-proclaimed expert on guys’ love, Miyano hasn’t realized…in he’s one himself. That means it’s up to Sasaki to ensure their narrative has a happy ending…!

Harusono released the cartoon on the pixiv website in 2016. Kadokawa will publish the manga’s seventh volume in November 2020. Kotoko Hachij adapted the story into a book, which will be released in March 2020.

The Hirano to Kagiura spinoff manga, which features two side characters, debuted in Kadokawa’s Monthly Comic Gene magazine in 2019. That subgenre of manga has generated its own novel. On July 22, the ninth manga volume will be published in conjunction with Harusono’s original anime episode “Koi ni Kizuku Mae no Chotto Shita Hanashi.”

The first season ended on March 27. Following the completion of the first season of the great Sasaki and Miyano series, it has been revealed that a new anime starring the two fantastic boys is in development.

Season 2 of Sasaki & Miyano’s announcement simply states, “Sasaki & Miyano’s is currently continuing,” with a request for fans to stay tuned for further information. As you may know, the success of the first season prompted a sequel, albeit no release date has been set. We anticipate the release of Sasaki and Miyano Season 2 on Wakanim in early 2023!

Finally, the post-credits montage illustrates Sasaki and Miyano’s connection. It’s also a great prophecy of things to come. I also appreciate their friends’ encouragement.

Every time, I’m reminded that Japanese anime portrays the LGBT community better than American corporations. There is presently no information on Season 2 of Sasaki and Miyano, so we will have to wait to discover more about the escapades of our two heroes.