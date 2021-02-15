Savage Grow Plus reviews

Savage Grow Plus Ingredients

Here are the main Savage Grow Plus ingredients:

Tribulus Terrestris

African Hawthorn

Epimedium Sagittatum

Damiana Leaf

Muira Puama

Catuaba

Saw Palmetto

Tribulus Terrestris is an aggressive and invasive species of caltrop native to warm temperate and tropical regions of Africa and Eurasia.

It is commonly known by different names including Devil’s-weed, Gokharu, and Bindii. This unique ingredient helps increase your libido, improves blood flow to your penis, allows bigger and stronger erections,

African Hawthorn

Crataegus, commonly known as African Hawthorn, is a shrub that is native to temperate regions of North Africa.

This extremely scarce species of Hawthorn from Africa expedites the growth of the penis on the cellular level and increases strength. It also increases blood flow, improves circulation, and lowers blood pressure.

Epimedium Sagittatum

Epimedium Sagittatum is a genus in the family Berberidaceae. Popularly known by the name “horny goat weed”, this flowering plant is a natural sex enhancer that boosts testosterone levels and also repairs the damages on your reproductive system caused by nutrient deficiency.

Damiana Leaf

Turnera Diffusa, also known as Damiana, is a shrub native to Central America. It has a strong spice-like odor due to the essential oils present and is said to increase sexual satisfaction.

Muira Puama

Muira Puama is a flowering plant that grows in the Amazon region. Belonging to the genus ptychopetalum, the indigenous name “Muira Puama” roughly translates to “potency wood”.

This rare shrub is used by the indigenous community in the form of a tonic and as an aphrodisiac and is said to contain powerful compounds that promote dopamine as well as increased sexual arousal.

Catuaba

Catuaba is a term used to refer to the bark of a number of trees native to Brazil. The name Catuaba is a Guarani word that translates to “what gives strength to the Indian”.

An infusion of the bark is used in traditional Brazilian medicine as an aphrodisiac and central nervous system stimulant.

It is said to increase the brain’s sensitivity to dopamine which makes sex more pleasurable and can also enhance erectile strength.

Saw Palmetto

Saw Palmetto is a small palm endemic to the subtropical Southeastern United States. Traditionally used in folk medicine, this fruit extract is said to revitalize the body and testosterone levels to increase virility.

It contains unique nutrients that studies suggest can support healthy libido, stamina, and vitality.

In addition to these, the formula also contains ingredients like Inosine, Oat Straw, Cayenne, Vitamin E, and Vitamin B3 in precise combinations that repair the damage on the penile tissue and reproductive system that has been deprived of these essential compounds for so many years.