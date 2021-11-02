Among the boisterous students in the school gym, Bob Russo concentrated intently on the material he wanted to provide with the Douglas County School District board members. He had a stack of cash in one hand and a page of a paper in the other.

School Board Meetings Are Discussing COVID Rules

When Russo’s turn came to speak, he got to his feet and made his way to the platform. Russo went to his third meeting of the school board in eight days. Residents of the remote northwest Nevada county attended town hall meetings where authorities discussed matters such as whether critical race theory (CRT) is taught in schools and whether children should wear face masks or get immunizations to protect themselves from the Covid-19 virus. No children of his own attend the local schools. Thus Russo is an out-of-town retiree.

Rather than fearing for oneself, local resident Bob Russo expressed concern for the youngsters who would no longer have the same freedoms that he had as a kid. Some of the residents are worried about their children’s future since they will no longer have the freedoms they had as youngsters. This wasn’t only a sentiment shared by Russo. As another parent without children in the educational system, MladenChargin is concerned about the state of affairs since he pays taxes. Around the last several months, protests against vaccines and masks have erupted at school boards of education meetings all over the country, with growing concern over racial equity. The National School Boards Association has asked the federal government for help in probing threats to public education as elections have become more heated and divisive. Superintendent Keith Lewis of the Douglas School District said that CRT is not part of the district’s public school curriculum.

Adam Laxalt, a Californian and not a Douglas County citizen, appeared indifferent. Laxalt, a former Nevada attorney general running for the Senate, has taken advantage of the national Republican strategy of battling with Democrats on cultural issues in his home state of Nevada. It wouldn’t be the first time that she appeared before a school board in a small community. On this particular night and over the course of several months in the primarily White neighborhood on Lake Tahoe’s shoreline, as described by Jacob Lewis (16), Sydney Hastings (17), and KimoraWhitacre (17), it’s been astounding to see. All of them are students at Douglas High School.

Douglas High School students KimoraWhitacre, Jacob Lewis, Jim Tucker, and Sydney Hastings are depicted from left to right. According to the students, education should be based on more than only CRT. Whitacre, a senior, joined in through a public Zoom connection during one of the school sessions. Her face didn’t match anybody else’s who talked about how they felt about the place in front of the school board. On the other hand, she is acutely aware of the harm being done to her academics as a result of the animosity. Whitacre thinks the anti-mask demonstrations outside her school also influenced her, she alleges. This town has made her nervous at times because of the protests, she says.