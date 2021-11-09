Covid 19 had affected lives of millions of people all across US. With the vaccination many of the adult hospitalization has been increased

Schools In US To Offer Vaccines Now. From The 2nd Week Of November

Many of the schools in US have stated that they will be offering covid shots which will make it easy for the kids and the parents. Many of the political leaders stated that getting kids vaccinated at their school is one of the best solutions. Nurses from nearby hospital will be stationed at school and will be setting up a vaccination tent with the help of school authorities.

When contacted it has been noted that not all elementary schools want the vaccination tents set up in their environment. Many of the high school and middle school have agreed to this proposal. Minnesota`s elementary school saw more than 250 signups for vaccination once the vaccine was approved. John Magas who is the superintendent stated that this is really a game changer for kids aged between 5 to 11. With schools re-opened getting kids vaccinated is the first and foremost responsibility of schools and parents.

Magas further stated that even though kids are getting vaccinated the norms of masks and social distancing should be followed in schools. This is the only way we can fully keep us safe as vaccines are not 100% effective. Vaccines were developed so as to keep people away from hospital and give them better fighting chance against the virus.

Biden administration will be asking elementary schools with major population to host vaccination tents for the ease of vaccination drive. Education Department stated that hosting seminar in town halls will be more useful as well. These seminars can help understand the parents worry of getting their kids vaccinated and also provide answers to many of the questions as well.

Even if the schools do not have a vaccination clinics parents can take their kids to any of the nearby vaccination center for getting the shots. Hayley Meadvin from Education Department stated that parents have the liberty to get their kids vaccinated from any center they wish but the end goal is to get kids vaccinated as fast as possible.

Sarah Kenney from Mainers for Health and Parental rights stated that schools should not encourage vaccination to young kids as they do not know the potential side effects of getting these vaccines. To which Pfizer responded stating that 2,268 kids have taken the vaccine prior to giving it to general population and the effectiveness of the vaccine is at 91%. FDA along with CDC also studied the data deeply and deemed it safe for kids in the age group of 5 to 11.

Public Schools in Chicago have given an off day on 12th November so that parents can get their kids vaccinated without them missing school. The date was taken so that even if there are some tiredness or any other issues kids can rest for the weekend making them school ready for next week. This gesture was applauded by the President Joe Biden himself stating that schools looking after their kids will help them a long way in this fight.

California is planning to make vaccines for kids mandatory, Portland after seeing this drive is also considering to implement the same in their state as well.