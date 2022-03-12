Reality Star Scott Disick Is Accused Of Having Romantic Relationship With Holly Scarfone, Rumor Persists

According to reports, because of a subtle Instagram comment from Scott Disick on Tuesday, Holly Scarfone of Too Hot To Handle and reality star Scott Disick was accused of having a romantic relationship.

In addition to fueling rumors that he is dating Holly Scarfone, 23, from “Too Incredibly Hot to Handle,” the 38-year-old Lothario, who is linked to the Kardashians, is also fueling rumors that he is dating the Kardashians.

While on vacation in Paris with Disick, Scarfone shared an adorable photo of herself putting on lingerie with the Eiffel Tower as a backdrop. Disick asked in the comments, “Where is my photograph credit history?” although they had been there for the previous week.

After dining at Nobu Malibu before their Parisian adventure, the possibly few were first spotted together in the same place. Scarfone’s appearance has been compared to Kylie Jenner’s, and she has been linked to her Netflix co-star Nathan Soan in recent months.

In the months leading up to her rumored affair with Scott, Holly was dating Nathan, her Too Hot To Handle co-star. On the other hand, that romance was short-lived, as Holly quickly moved on to a relationship with Scott. The father of three has been involved in several relationships over the last few years. Scott began dating Amelia Hamlin, the 20-year-old daughter of Lisa Rinna of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, in November 2020.

Amelia Hamlin is the daughter of Lisa Rinna of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. In the end, Amelia realized that Scott was still obsessed with his ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian, after less than a year of dating, and the two decided to call it quits. While Scott has since been seen with other women, it looks that his relationship with Holly has blossomed into something more solid than his relationships with the others.

It looks like Holly and Scott are enjoying their time together, although they have not publicly stated that they are boyfriend and girlfriend. The actress from Too Hot To Handle and the Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum are keeping their relationship a secret.

Holly, a 23-year-old model, was photographed in the Lounge Blossom Balcony underwear collection. It consisted of a sheer black bra with lace trim and a matching thong that showed off her incredible physique to perfection.

The last serious relationship that Scott was in was more than a year and a half ago. He dated his ex-girlfriend Amelia Hamlin, 20, for 11 months before she dumped him in September of the following year. Scott has been accused of texting Kourtney’s ex-boyfriend, model Younes Bendjima, about her sizzling vacation PDA with now-fiancé Travis Barker while on vacation in the Dominican Republic. Younes posted the texts to Instagram, and Amelia ended her relationship with Scott within a week of receiving them. He’s demonstrating to Holly that he’s still got a thing for brunette beauties with brown eyes!