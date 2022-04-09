Sean Penn’s Age, Height, Career, Bio, Early Life, Wife, Net Worth

Sean Penn’s real name is Sean Justin Penn. On August 17, 1960, he was born, and as of 2021, he is 61 years old. Santa Monica is his hometown in the United States, California.

He is a filmmaker, screenwriter, and producer from the United States.

Sean Penn won Academy Awards for his roles as Jimmy Markum in Mystic River in 2003 and as Harvey Milk in Milk in 2008. His ethnicity is Irish and Italian, and he is an American national. His parents raised him and their names are Leo and Eileen Ryan Penn. He’s acted in many films and shows.

He belongs to the Agnosticism religion.

Sean Penn married Madonna in 1985 when she was a music star.

He was kind of a playboy in the back of his days as he dated many gorgeous young girls and had a nightstand with some of them, and with one, he got engaged, but things didn’t work out, so they canceled their marriage.

Finally, he got married to Leila George D’Onofriobut unfortunately, after one year, they divorced. There is an enormous age gap between the couple, around 32 years.

He has a son and a daughter, and their names are Hopper Penn and Dylan Frances Penn.

He is nearly 61 years old. He was raised in California, which is in the United States. He completed his junior schooling at Malibu Park Junior High School and high school at Santa Monica High School.

There is no information available about where he did his college education. He joined the drama club in high school and decided to become an actor.

His net worth is approximately $150 million, and the central part of his net worth is from his screenwriting and acting profession.

Sean Penn garnered critical recognition for his roles as Brad Whitewood Jr in At Close Range in 1986, Detective Terry Noonan in the State of Grace in 1990, and David Kleinfeld in Carlito’s Way in 1993.

He made his first-ever television debut in Little House on the Prairie episode 112, which was directed by his father, whose name is

Leo Penn, and aired on December 4, in the year 1974.

In New York City, Sean Penn’s grandfather established a Jewish deli. His ancestors are from Russia, Lithuania, Ireland, and Italy.

In 1981, Sean Penn made his film debut opposite Tom Cruise and Timothy Hutton in Taps.

He started as a stoner at the Ridgemont high in 1982.

Sean Penn is a great actor and screenwriter and worked in many movies and TV shows, and because of his acting, he became popular among the audience. He dated many young girls and had a one-night stand with a few.