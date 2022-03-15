The Power Of The Dog Wins Big!!! See The List Of Complete Winners Of The BAFTA Film Awards 2022

This award is the BAFTA film award, also known as the British Academy Film Awards, and it took place in the Royal Albert Hall in London on March 13, 2022. This award consisted of many types of categories, like the best actor, best supporting actor, best director, and many more.

Will Smith, Joanna Scanlan Won Best Actor,Actress, BAFTA Film Awards 2022

This award ceremony is held once a year and first started in 1949. This awards ceremony is organized to promote the art of filmmaking and inspire more people to make creative films for society.

Here’s a list of the winners:

1. Best film:

Belfast

Dune,

Don’t look up

Licorice pizza

The Power of the Dog

And the winner of this category award is “The Power of the Dog.”

In which the star actor is Benedict Cumberbatch. This film is based on a novel that was written in the year 1967.

This film deals with how sexuality, dominance, and cruelty make a person feel like a hell or be cruel.

2. The Best British Film:

Ali & Ava

Belfast

After Love

Cyrano

Everyone’s talking about Jamie

House of Gucci

Last night in Soho

No time to die

And the film that won this award is “Belfast.”

3. The best debut by a British writer, producer, or director:-

James Cummings for the film “Boiling Point”. This film was written by James Cummings and produced by Bart Ruspoli.

Jeymes Samuel for the film “The Harder They Fall”. Jeymes is the writer of this film, and Boaz Yakin also wrote this movie.

Posy Dixon in “Keyboard Fantasies.”Posy Dixon is the writer and also the director of this film, and the producer is Liv Proctor.

Rebecca Hall, in the film “Passing.”Rebecca is the writer and also the director of the film.

And the winner of this award is Jeymes Samuel for the film “The Harder They Fall”.

4. Animated film:

Luca

Flee

Encanto

Mitchell versus the machines

Encanto is the winner of this category.

5. Female lead actress:

Lady Gaga for “House of Gucci”

Alana Haim for “Licorice Pizza”

Emilia Jones for “Coda”

Renate Reinsve for “The Worst Person in the World”; • Joanna Scanlan for “After Love”; and

Tessa Thompson for “Passing”

Joanna Scanlan was the winner in the best lead actress award category.

6. Male leading actor:-

Will Smith for movie “King Richard”;

Mahershala Ali for “Swan Song”;

Benedict Cumberbatch for movie “The Power of the Dog”;

Leonardo DiCaprio for movie “Don’t Look Up”;

Stephen Graham for “Boiling Point”

Will Smith won the award for the best supporting actor in the film King Richard. It is a biographical American movie directed by Reinaldo Marcus and written by one of the best writers, Zach Baylin.