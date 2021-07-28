An infectious disease pharmacist, Jason Gallagher from Philadelphia is not satisfied with the rise in the number of cases of Covid-19 in summer, although he had got vaccinated during the Johnson & Johnson clinical trial in November.

Gallagher is also a clinical professor at Temple University School of Pharmacy and expressed his fear of delta variants spreading so fast and told about his travel plans. Even though he has got a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and is fully protected, still he has decided to get shots of various mRNA vaccines.

Currently, the experts are not sure whether to get an extra dose after a single dose of the J&J vaccine. They continue to study this matter. Presently, Gallegher is not alone that is thinking about an extra dose even before recommendations and guidance.

Seeking Of An Additional Dose After A Single Shot Of J&J Shot

A virologist, Angela Rasmussen working at Georgetown University has got an extra dose of mRNA vaccine after Johnson & Johnson single dose of vaccine so that she is fully protected from the Delta variant as much as possible. She tweeted about her extra dose in June.

Another professor at the University of Washington’s Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation, Dr. Vin Gupta also advised his patients to get a shot of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine as a booster after getting a single shot of J&J. He tweeted about the same in June.

Several studies reveal that a single dose of J&J is effective and protects against hospitalizations and deaths. According to CDC data, more than 13.2 million people in the US have gotten a single shot of the J&J vaccine. A statement was made by Johnson & Johnson itself that there is no evidence supporting the need for a booster after a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine as it is fully durable and safe.

The interest for another dose has arisen due to the surge of Covid-19 cases spreading because of the Delta variant and also evidence from the research from the New York University shows that an extra dose after a single shot of J&J vaccine might prove advantageous to the people. However, the study is not based on peer review and was based on blood taken from vaccinated volunteers. It has demonstrated that the new variants including the Delta strain can erase the effect of single-dose vaccination.

A study published by J&J in the New England Journal of Medicine has contradicted this study and shows that a single dose of the J&J vaccine can protect against the Delta variant for up to eight months. The Director of the Center of Gene Therapy at City of Hope in California, Dr. John Zaia is still not recommending an additional dose as the protection is based on the present data from the hospitalizations. He further commented that not a single person is hospitalized who got the J & J vaccine.

Johns Hopkins University’s Center for Health Security’s senior scholar, Dr. Amesh Adalja is also not in favor of an additional dose as there is no need for it. He talked about the primary tasks of the vaccine that is to prevent hospitalizations, disease and deaths and the J&J vaccine is not failing in these tasks.

The Director of the Vaccine Education Center in Philadelphia, Dr. Paul Offit has termed J&J as an excellent vaccine. He believes that the J&J vaccine protects from any disease caused by the Delta variant.

Another infectious disease specialist, Dr. William Schaffner at Vanderbilt University has not yet recommended an additional dose, although showing interest in it. He said that many people are showing much interest in an extra dose. Many people are getting an additional dose from another state or from pharmacies and vaccination sites. He further said that there is no risk involved in getting an additional dose and doctors are also figuring out as they are also in doubt whether an extra dose will be harmful or not.

Read More On : Customer Reviews On Dentitox Pro

People who are willing to get an additional dose and get only a single dose of the J&J vaccine should walk with the system as pharmacies and vaccination sites are not allowed to give extra doses. Only after the authorization from FDA, doctors can prescribe an additional dose.