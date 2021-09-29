The Septifix treatment seems to be a comprehensive solution to all of your Septic Tank issues. These Septifix reviews explain that this treatment can help you save the hundreds or thousands of dollars spent for maintenance every year.

Even properly functioning Septic Tanks may require occasional maintenance to prevent back-ups, clogs, sludge, corrosion, or issues with your drain field regardless of how carefully you take care of it.

Septifix Reviews – Is This OXYGEN Releasing Septic Tank Treatment Tablets Worth A Try?

Clogs are some of the most common issues which can release a horrendous stench around your surroundings.

The easy and convenient monthly treatment plant provided by Septifix tablets will help eliminate the noxious odor from your environment and prolong the healthy functioning of your septic tank systems.

Read on Septifix review to learn more about this natural treatment, how it works, how to use it, and where you can get It from.

Tablet Name Septifix Manufacturer Richard V Made In USA Health Benefits Reduces and eliminates the offensive smells released from clogged tanks Supplement Purpose Oxygen-releasing septic tank treatment Ingredients 10 billion aerobic bacteria strains, Oxygen-releasing compounds, pH balancing compounds Product Features 100% Safe, Non-Toxic Item Form Tablets Expecting Results 3-5 days Price $69 Money-Back Guarantee 60 Days Official Website Click Here

What is Septifix?

Septifix is the leading brand of septic tank treatment tablets that helps to eliminate odor, dissolve clogs and sludge build-up and extend the smooth functioning of your septic tank.

It is the only oxygen-releasing septic tank treatment available currently, that reacts with hydrogen sulfides in the tank for eliminating the smell.

Septifix is made with more than double the number of bacteria strains per gram, compared to other treatments, which helps to clear out the residue that causes clogs, twice as fast.

Septifix can also prevent corrosion of pipes, tubes, pumps, valves, etc. by neutralizing the acids that occur naturally in wastewater.

Septifix tablets contain no harsh chemicals, requires no special handling, and is nontoxic and 100% safe to use.

The Manufacturer of Septifix Formula

Mr. Richard V, one of the founders of Septifix, was the owner of a plumbing company with over 200 employees, doing business in 9 states.

His main revenue came from helping customers with cleaning, pumping, installing, and repair and maintenance of their septic tanks.

He launched Septifix in 2014 to help his clients who were spending over $10,000 to have their septic tank system repaired due to bad maintenance.

He worked in partnership with a prestigious university and hired a team of 14 scientists in 2011 to develop the formula behind Septifix tablets.

After 3 years and with an investment of over $1.5 million in R&D, Septifix was ready to hit the market and became a huge success with over 21,000 regular customers so far.

How Does Septifix Tablet Work?

Septifix is currently the only oxygen-releasing septic tank treatment that releases up to 10 liters of oxygen per tablet. This reacts with hydrogen sulfide inside the tank for eliminating the unwanted smell.

It also contains pH-neutralizing ingredients to stabilize the acidity and create an ideal environment for the bacteria strains to survive.

Each tablet of Septifix tablet contains over 10 billion aerobic bacteria strains that naturally reduce the grease build-up, sludge, clogs, harmful pathogens, and the offensive smells they produce.

When the ingredients of Septifix supplement are dissolved, they penetrate the sludge layer and treats the entire volume of water from the bottom up.

The Ingredients of Septifix Tablets

Septifix tablet contains no harsh chemicals and is nontoxic and 100% safe to use. The main ingredients of Septifix treatment are:

10 billion aerobic bacteria strains: The bacteria strains contained in the formula of Septifix are almost 3 times more than most other septic tank treatments available. They help clear out your septic tank more than twice as fast. Oxygen-releasing compounds: It is currently the only oxygen-releasing septic tank treatment that can release up to 10 liters of oxygen per tablet which reacts with the hydrogen sulfides inside your tank to eliminate the smell. pH balancing compounds: The other ingredients of Septifix help neutralize the pH of the wastewater which when combined with the high oxygen concentrations creates an ideal environment for the bacteria strains to thrive.

Benefits of Septifix Treatment

Septifix reduces and eliminates the offensive smells released from clogged tanks.

Eliminates the cause of clogs by breaking down the build-up of organic substances from the tanks like natural oils, sludge, grease, and organic hydrocarbons.

Helps prevent back-ups, clogs, and corrosion from pipes, valves, pumps, tubes, etc.

More than twice the number of aerobic bacteria strains found in other treatments helps fasten the cleaning process.

Septifix helps reduce or prevent regular maintenance and prolong the smooth functioning of your septic tank.

How is Septifix different from other Septic Tank cleaners

Septifix is the only septic tank treatment technology that uses oxygen-releasing compounds, up to 10 liters of oxygen in each tablet, that are specifically added to minimize the odor-causing effects of hydrogen sulfides.

It is also the only treatment solution that packs 10 billion aerobic bacteria strains (almost twice the number of bacteria strains in other treatments) that ensures mass reduction in the build-up of sludge, natural oils, grease, and other organic residues that causes clogs.

The manufacturers of Septifix are providing huge discounts for the 18-month supply and every purchase made from their official website comes with a 60-days moneyback guarantee if you fail to notice any improvements in the condition of your septic tank issues.

Does This Septic Tank Tablet really work for you?

As per the Septifix reviews, Over 87% of the 21,000 users of Septifix since 2014, are repeat buyers that have already bought at least twice.

It seems to be effective for the majority of its customers but in certain advanced cases, pumping is the only option to remove clogs and you might need professional help.

If Septifix tablets produces no results for you in eliminating the odor or unclogging your tank, you can claim a refund that is usually prompt and covers the full amount of your purchases from their website.

Is Septifix Supplement Legit or not?

Septifix is the result of 3 years of R&D by over 14 scientists to formulate the most effective septic tank cleanser with the new oxygen-cleansing technology.

It has helped over 21,374 septic tank owners from the US to support the smooth functioning of their tanks and avoid clogs and the release of horrid smells. 87% are repeat buyers which shows the effectiveness of this Septifix treatment.

As already said in Septifix reviews, It comes with a 60-days moneyback guarantee on purchases made from their official website that can be claimed easily if it fails to improve the condition of your septic tank.

Septifix Customer Reviews and Complaints

Most of the users have reported positive improvements in the condition of their septic tanks within just 2 weeks.

The elimination of smell is the first sign that this treatment is working.

Septifix contains no harsh chemicals, requires no special handling, and is nontoxic and 100% safe to use. Is manufactured in premium facilities in the US and are assured of their quality with their 60-days refund policy.

The only relevant complaints we came across were that of delay in delivery, which was mostly during the full swing of the covid pandemic.

Deliveries seem to be running smoothly and timely as of now.

Septifix Pricing and Availability

Septifix tablet is now available in the following package variants:

$69 for a 6-month supply + Shipping charges

$118 for a 12-month supply with free shipping

$147 for an 18-month supply with free shipping

All the packages are covered with 60 days refund guarantee if you purchase from their official website. It is not available in local home depots or retail stores currently.

Final Verdict – Septifix Reviews

Septic tank systems are prone to occasional clogs and leaks from time to time, no matter how well you take care of your toilets and other appliances.

It might require professional maintenance that is often very expensive and inconvenient.

The treatment solution of Septifix is very easy to carry out as it requires no professional handling, and can help save thousands of dollars spent every year on pumping and other maintenance work.

As per the Septifix customer reviews, Over 21,000 people have saved a lot of money from using Septifix and they have reported no clogs or foul smell release for more than 2 years.

We suggest you try out this Septifix treatment for at least 60 days if you are having issues with your septic tank. All the best!

FAQ

How do I use Septifix? For normal working septic tanks, just flush one tablet of Septifix down your toilet every month. For clogged or old septic tanks, flush 3 tablets of Septifix for the first month, then 1 every month. How fast will I receive my Septifix order? You can expect delivery within 5-7 days after your order is confirmed. Septifix is shipped directly to your home or office by UPS. How long do I need to use Septifix? For the smooth functioning of your septic tank system, you should use at least one tablet of Septifix every month. For advanced clogs, you should drop 3-4 tablets at a time and then just 1 every month. You can keep using Septifix to avoid professional maintenance as long as you are using it. Is Septifix safe? Septifix contains no harsh chemicals and is nontoxic and 100% safe to use. Also, since all the water that goes out from your septic system into the environment will be clean and free of chemicals and pollutants, you will be protecting the environment too. What if Septifix doesn’t work for me? Every purchase of Septifix made from their official online store is covered by their 60-days moneyback guarantee. If Septifix fails to make any improvements in the condition of your septic tank, you can claim the full refund for your purchases.

