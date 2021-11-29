South African health authorities’ discovery of a new and perhaps more transmissible strain of coronavirus in the country has sparked considerable worldwide outrage, and some countries have banned visitors from several southern African countries as a consequence of the discovery. B.1.1.529 has been identified as a novel mutation that is rapidly spreading across South Africa, and scientists are concerned that its unusually large number of mutations might make it more transmissible and lead to immune evasion.

Several Mutations In Covid-19 Have Alarmed Scientists

First, there looked to be an epidemic of clusters. Still, scientists from the Network of Genomic Surveillance detected a new variation beginning yesterday, according to Minister of Health Joe Phaahla, who noted that it is presently unknown when the variant first occurred. For the time being, it has been detected in South Africa, Botswana, and an individual who flew to Hong Kong from South Africa.

In a statement, Tulio de Oliveira, head of South Africa’s Center for Epidemic Response and Innovation, said many more mutations than we had expected. He also noted that the strain on the healthcare system is projected to increase in the following days and weeks due to the fast spread of the variation.

There are many new mutations in viruses like the one that causes Covid-19, but the majority of these changes have little effect on how the virus behaves or what kind of illness it produces. When it comes to classifying the B.1.1.529 mutation as “of interest” or “of worry” for global public health, an international summit of the World Health Organization (WHO) will take place on Friday. “Governments will be provided with further information on the initiatives they may take,” WHO said in a statement.

An expert in virology at the Warwick Medical School in the United Kingdom stated the mutation was “extremely alarming,” adding that it was the virus’s “most highly altered form we have observed to date.” According to Young, this is the virus’s most modified form yet. Certain modifications had previously been detected in other variations but never all at once in a virus of this kind. Young stated in a statement: “It also possesses distinct mutations.” There are around 50 different mutations in this variant. More than 30 alterations in the spike protein, which is the component the virus uses to enter and infect cells, were detected by South African genetic specialists on Thursday.

Neil Ferguson, head of Imperial College London’s MRC Centre for Global Infectious Disease Analysis, stated in a statement that the spike protein has “unprecedented” alterations. The study’s author, Ferguson, is also a co-author. The spike protein gene produces the protein that most vaccinations aim to neutralize. Consequently, there is concern that this type may be able to avoid previous immunity more effectively than earlier ones. Although the overall number of Covid-19 cases in South Africa is very low, there has been a considerable increase in cases in the past week, according to Sharon Peacock, a professor of public health and microbiology at the University of Cambridge. On November 16, there were 273 new infections, but by November 25, there were over 1,200 cases, with over 80% of the illnesses, according to the spokeswoman, coming from Gauteng province.