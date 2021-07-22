According to recent British research, almost one in every 20 children hospitalized with COVID-19 develops significant cerebral or neurological issues, which can last a lengthy period in certain cases. Acute illnesses could cause inflammatory responses, seizures, strokes, behavioral abnormalities, hallucinations, even psychosis in kids.

Around a 1/3 of the children experienced signs that did not go away in the brief period, however, the scientists say it’s unclear how long their neurological issues will last. The symptoms of these issues vary from case to the case also and hence it is difficult to find a better cure as per experts. They are still monitoring some cases before concluding anything concrete.

Severe COVID In Children Is Rare, But It Can Cause Brain Problems

“Many of the youngsters discovered were quite sick,” stated senior author Dr. Rachel Kneen in a University of Liverpool news statement. “While they had a low chance of mortality, half of the required critical care, a third had neurological disabilities, and many were prescribed sophisticated medications and therapies, many of which were focused at managing their own immune systems.”

“We have seen children experience the worst results of COVID-19 infection across the board,” Jhaveri said, “whether it’s clotting difficulties, cardiac effects, now brain and nerve abnormalities, and perhaps longer-term symptoms referred to as ‘long-hauler.'”

To use a genuine national warning system, British scientists gathered information on pediatric neurological complaints associated with COVID-19 for this investigation. The researchers found 52 children below the age of 18 who experienced neurological problems after being hospitalized with COVID-19 between Apr 2020 and Jan 2021. These post-COVID symptoms can help them go for further research but due to change in the same, it becomes challenging to find the right solution.

Dr. Sanjeev Kothare, director of pediatric neurology at Cohen Children’s Medical Center in New Hyde Park, New York, said, “It appears that the body’s immune response to COVID-19 can have a severe effect on the brain health of children, either during the initial infection or due to a later MIS-C “cytokine storm” caused by the body’s immune overreaction to the coronavirus.”

“Intriguingly, the virus was only discovered in the spinal fluid on a few occasions,” he stated. “So it’s not a viral invasion of the brain; it’s the virus’s cytokine storm in the body that penetrates the blood-brain barrier and creates all of these symptoms.”

A few of the sufferers’ symptoms have remained for a minimum of 6 months according to Kothare. Children with such signs can receive therapy that either targets their COVID-19 infections or addresses their cognitive impairment, according to Kothare and Jhaveri.

However, since instances are really uncommon, it’s difficult to figure out what performs well. “A controlled study would be impossible because the numbers are so small,” Jhaveri explained. “So we’re left with little reports and case histories showing outcomes and potentially changes in the treatment strategy.”

Although COVID-19 immunizations have not yet been authorized for kids below the age of 12, those findings underscore the requirement of everyone else getting the vaccination to safeguard vulnerable youngsters, he added.

“We can’t foresee which children will become ill with severe symptoms, but we can try to prevent the worst consequences by vaccinating everyone who is eligible when they are able,” Jhaveri added. And, according to Jhaveri, this is analogous to any other vaccination-preventable disorders that have been dealt with throughout history, such as polio, measles, and chickenpox.

“It’s much the same story,” he remarked. “Even if a few children suffer the most severe repercussions, the idea of a population-wide immunization plan protects them.” The results are just reported in The Lancet Child & Adolescent Healthcare, a peer-reviewed journal.

