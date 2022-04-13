Shane Mosley Jr’s Age, Net Worth, Career, Height, Early Life, Biography

“Sugar” Shane Mosley was an American boxer who lived from 1993 until 2016.

Top Things To Know About Shane Mosley Jr’s Career, Net Worth

He held the IBF lightweight, WBA (Super), WBC welterweight title belts, WBA (Super), WBC, and The Ring magazine light middleweight championship belts.

Shane Mosley Jr:

He is also a world champion in the welterweight (double) and light middleweight (lineal) weight classes. His achievements were also recognized by the International Boxing Hall of Fame, which bestowed the same award upon him in 2000.

During 2000 and 2001, The Ring magazine proclaimed him the world champion of pound-for-pound boxing. This page will contain information about Shane Mosley Jr’s wiki, age, wife, height, weight, net worth, family, and social media accounts.

Quick Facts:

Shane Mosley is 5’9″ in height, a man of average build.

His language of origin is Anglophone.

Private High School for Boys in a Residential Setting.

Early Life:

Shane was born on September 7, 1971, in Lynwood, California, to a couple. According to The Ring, Shane has been awarded the best active fighter in the world, pound for pound, for the second time in his career.

He used to engage in combat. Shane Mosley Jr Wiki contains information on all of his family members, including his mother, father, brother, girlfriend, and wife. Shane Mosley Jr Wiki also contains information about his girlfriend and wife.

His paternal grandparents are Shane Mosley Sr., his father, and Not Known, his mother. His maternal grandparents are Shane Mosley Sr. and Not Known.

The identity of his brother or sister remains a mystery. This website has been created so that all fans can discover more about Shane Mosley Jr Wiki, Parents, Girlfriend, Wife, and Personal Life, which has been made available to them.

Age:

At this moment, he is fifty years old. He’s a former professional boxer who used to compete in the Olympics.

Саreer:

In the fifth round of their fight, Greg Puente was able to knock him out. All six of Mosley’s fights in 1993 took place at a distance, with Mosley coming out on top.

When Mosley fought in 1994, he did so nine times and won them all, with eight victories coming in the middleweight division. Oscar Lopez was victorious in the tenth round.

In July, he upset 34-year-old veteran Mauricio Aceves in the fourth round of a tournament at Arrowhead Pond in Anaheim, California. Mosley began his professional career in California in 1992, where he still resides now.

He competed against 35-year-old Mike Bryan at the Grand Casino in Biloxi, Miss., and defeated him in the tournament’s first round. In May 1997, there were 23 fights in which the fighters went undefeated, with 22 in foreign countries.

Shane Mosley Sr.’s wife, Trista Pisani, has the same marital status as Shane Mosley Jr.’s wife. Shane Mosley Sr. Shane Mosley Jr. and Trista Pisani began dating several years ago, and they tied the knot a few years later.

Networth:

His net worth is around $1 million in 2022.

The following are some of Shane Mosley’s most notable accomplishments:

Ring magazine published a story about a pound for pound. In light-medium boxing, he is the undisputed world champion.

The doping controversy has rocked the sport of boxing. In the realm of boxing, he is a champion. In lightweight boxing, he is the undisputed world champion.

Moreover, he is a boxer of African heritage who competes in the ring, champion of the International Boxing Federation (FIBO) in the heavyweight division. He is the winner of the World Boxing Association’s championship.

Shane Andre Mosley, better known by his ring name “Sugar” Shane Mosley, was a former professional American boxer who competed between 1993 and 2016.

His brilliant career has included IBF light belts, WBA and WBC weight-grade welding crowns, and light headlines in WBA and WBC journals, among other honors and accolades.

In the past, he has also won championships in semi-linear and light-medium lines. Mosley was named Boxer of the Year in 1998 by the American Association of Boxing Writers, where he was a member of the organization.