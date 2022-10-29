Shania Twain Revealed Her Upcoming Album And 2023 Tour

After 6 years, Shania Twain is planning to make a comeback in 2023 with a new music album and a world tour. The album titled Queen of Me is scheduled to be released on February 3 next year and her world tour through Europe and North America will start in April 2023. Twain’s last album Now released in 2017 and it had a successful run worldwide while receiving mixed reviews from critics.

This time with Queen of Me, the five-time Grammy-winning artist plans to embark on a journey of self-discovery and to let the world know of her power as a woman. According to her, life is short and she wants to feel “uplifted, colorful, unapologetic, and empowered”.

She wants the new album to be a reminder to all the women out there to believe that they too have the same power inside of them. The album will also feature two songs that were released recently. “Waking up Dreaming” was released in September 2022 and “Not just a Girl” was released as part of her Netflix Documentary of the same title.

The film was a peek inside the life of Twain and in it, she opened up about her marriage and divorce with her songwriter and producer Robert “Mutt” Lange.

Twain also spoke about her years of struggling with her health conditions that almost took her voice and how she thought she would have to end her career because of it.

More About Shania Twain

Shania Twain is a highly successful pop icon in Canada and around the world. She has had a very successful career with songs like “You’re still the one”, “That don’t impress me much”, “I’m gonna getcha good” etc. She had been labeled as the “Queen of Country Pop” and Billboard called her the leader of ’90s country-pop crossover Stars.

Twain took a long gap from 2004 to 2010 as she was diagnosed with Dysphonia and Lyme Disease. According to the Record Industry Association of America, Shain Twain is the sixth best-selling artist in the US and the only female artist in the US to have her three consecutive releases certified with a Diamond rating.

Her autobiography, From this Moment on, was published in 2011, and in that she talks about her childhood and early life, how she was born to a poor rural Canadian family with five children. She often didn’t have food to carry for school lunch and also was a victim of domestic violence.

In 1987, both her parents died in a car accident and she took all her siblings to Huntsville, Ontario, and supported them by performing in a nearby Resort. Her first major breakthrough came with her second studio album The Woman in me became a top-grosser on the US and Canadian charts. It was co-written by her former husband Robert “Mutt” Lange.

More From Powdersville Post:

🔵Mr. Morale And The Big Steppers Is Kendrick Lamar’s Latest Album!!

🔵Tori Roloff Debuts Her Baby Bump Album Ahead Of The Birth Of Her Third Child, Check Out For More Details!!

Shania’s world tour will be a massive one covering almost 45 locations around the UK, Canada, and America. The tickets for the concerts will start on sale from November 4 at 10 a.m on the Ticketmaster website.

The tour would also feature select top-tier female artists like Kelsea Ballerini, Robyn Ottolini, Lindsay Ell, Hailey Whitters, Mickey Guyton, and Priscilla Block. Twain has been very excited about the tour stating that the tour is going to be one big party without any inhibitions and conditions and where everyone can get a little out of line!

The world tour starts in the US at Washington in April 2023 and will be wrapped up by September in Europe. A percentage of the tour ticket sales will also go to Shania Kids Can Foundation which was started by Shani twain to support underprivileged children.