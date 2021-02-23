Contents
- SharpEar Reviews: A Side-Effect-Free Solution To All kinds Of Hearing Loss!
- What is SharpEar?
- Ingredients used in the making of SharpEar supplements
- Benefits of SharpEar?
- SharpEar dosage and how to use it?
- Are there any side effects of using SharpEar?
- How long will SharpEar take to see the result?
- SharpEar price and where can you get it?
- Is SharpEar legit?
- SharpEar customer reviews and complaints
- SharpEar review – Final Verdict
An effective medicine to counter hearing loss, and improve the hearing health of people around the globe is what the makers of ‘SharpEar – Dietary supplement’ have envisioned for the future.
About 15% of American adults (37.5 million) aged over 18 suffer from some kind of hearing-related problem.
As our environment is getting excessively noisier with loud construction machinery, explosive loudspeakers and headphones, deafening horns and sirens, our hearing health is exposed to continuous degeneration and seemingly irreversible damages.
SharpEar seems to have promising potential for being the next revolutionary medicine for reversing hearing-loss, so we have decided to review SharpEar in detail and find out the ingredients behind them, how and where you get it and test its true effectiveness against the claims it makes.
|Product Name
|SharpEar
|Main benefits
|Improve and restore mild to severe conditions of hearing loss.
|Ingredients
|Ginkgo Biloba, St John’s wort flower heads, Vinpocetine seeds, etc…
|Category
|Ear Health
|Administration Route
|Oral
|Dosage
|Take one capsule per day
|Result
|Take 2-3 months
|Side Effects
|No Major Side Effects reported
|Price
|$69
|Availability
|Only through the official website
|Official Website
What is SharpEar?
SharpEar is a revolutionary new diet pill that can improve and restore mild to severe conditions of hearing loss as well as providing some related brain function development.
It is made with 100% all-natural ingredients that are specially sourced for creating this medicine.
And because it is only produced with natural ingredients it does not come with any harmful side effects and they do not influence any habit-forming behavior from the user, unlike cosmetic drugs.
SharpEar is created by Sam Olsen, who is a 65-year-old retired medicinal chemist from Philadelphia.
With over 40 years of field expertise on medicines and their effectiveness, he has concocted this special formula, after many trials, consisting of many powerful vitamins and plants including – Ginkgo Biloba, St John’s Wort flower heads, Vinpocetine seeds, Huperzine-A aerial plant, and L-Glutamine.
A specific combination of these and some other ingredients are what makes this formula powerful.
Ingredients used in the making of SharpEar supplements
Although the exact quantities of these ingredients are not publicly available, the general list containing its ingredients is given.
Let’s have a detailed look into the ingredients of SharpEar:
- Ginkgo Biloba
- St John’s wort flower heads
- Vinpocetine seeds
- Passionflower
- Corydalis
- Prickly pear
- Huperzine A
- L-Glutamine
Ginkgo Biloba
Commonly known as Ginkgo, also as Maidenhair tree, they are large trees that belong to a very old genus that is native to China.
The tree has been widely cultivated since early human history and forms a part of the traditional folk medicine of China.
Its leaves are the potent parts of the tree used for making medicine, and the extracts of these leaves are said to be effective for a horde of health problems including tinnitus, post-stroke recovery, vascular dementia tinnitus, high blood pressure, etc.
Its leaves contain certain phytochemicals such as polyprenols, biflavones, flavonoid glycosides, etc.
St John’s wort flower heads
St John’s wort, also known as Hypericum Perforatum is a flowering plant found across the temperate areas of Eurasia and has been used in ancient medicine from the Roman empire era.
It is now popularly used to produce antidepressants and its active ingredient – hyperforin, is effective as a treatment for alcoholism.
Hyperforin has other properties that make it very a powerful ingredient including – antibacterial and anti-inflammatory effects.
St John’s wort has been known to be very interactive with other chemicals and drugs, and this is possibly why it forms an important ingredient in Sam Olsen’s formula.
Vinpocetine seeds
Vinpocetine is a derivative of the vinca alkaloid Vincamine, which is usually extracted either from the seeds of Voacanga Africana or the leaves of lesser periwinkle. For this dietary supplement, seeds are used.
Vinpocetine has been used for many years in Asian and European countries for treatment for cerebrovascular disorders such as stroke and dementia.
Vinpocetine works by blocking sodium channels, reducing cellular calcium influx, and antioxidant activities. It is also a powerful ingredient in Sam Olsen’s formula.
Passionflower
Commonly known as passion flowers or passion vines, it is a genus of over 550 species of flowering plants which has a large tropical distribution, with the vast majority found in Mexico and Central and South America.
Passionflowers have a known use in reversing the effects of the popular shamanic hallucinogenic drink – ayahuasca.
The fresh or dried leaves of certain kinds of passion flowers are used to make sedative teas.
They are also known to help relieve insomnia, anxiety and are even known to help you relax and sleep better.
Corydalis
It is a genus of over 470 species of plants in the family Papaveraceae, that is native to China, the Himalayas, the temperate Northern Hemisphere, and the high mountains of tropical eastern Africa.
It played a part in traditional Chinese medicine, where it was used for invigorating blood flow and treating stomach ulcers, and easing menstrual cramps.
Some element of this plant has been known to block receptor sites, such as dopamine, in the brain and causes feelings of sedation and calmness.
Prickly pear
Also known as Opuntia, is a genus of flowering plants belonging to the cactus family and are native to the Americas. They are abundantly found in Mexico and the Caribbean islands.
These plants contain a range of phytochemicals in variable quantities such as polyphenols, dietary minerals, and betalains.
The juice and pulp of these plants are used to treat wounds and inflammation of the digestive and urinary tracts according to folk medicine.
It is now promoted for having some properties to treat diabetes, high cholesterol, obesity, hangovers, etc.
Huperzine A
It is a naturally occurring sesquiterpene alkaloid compound found in a plant called Chinese club moss. It is commonly available over the counter as a nutrient supplement and is marketed as a cognitive enhancer for improving your memory and concentration.
There are reports claiming its effectiveness in neurological conditions such as Alzheimer’s disease, but results are not conclusive.
Additionally, they are also used to boost energy, increase alertness, fight depression, and help in treating myasthenia gravis. They are also known to interact with certain medications such as beta-blockers, cholinesterase inhibitors, etc.
L-Glutamine
It is an amino acid, which are nutrients that help synthesize protein in our body. They are found in a variety of protein-rich fools such as – chicken, fish, dairy products, tofu, cabbage, spinach, peas, lentils, beans, etc.
Glutamine is considered to be a prime nutrient for critically ill patients, especially those with severe burns.
They are popular for their treatment of Irritable bowel syndrome; in fact, it is even believed that IBS itself could be the result of L-Glutamine deficiency.
They are also known for their health benefits in improving conditions such as anxiety, bipolar disorder, Crohn’s disease, depression, epilepsy, insomnia, schizophrenia, etc.
Benefits of SharpEar?
- You can reverse most stages of degenerative hearing loss or heal your long-term hearing damage.
- It can protect your ears and your inner ear tissue from physical damages.
- You can expect fast results that will see you noticing a considerable difference in your hearing health by as soon as just 2 months from starting the course.
- It contains a lot of ingredients that are known for their property to calm your mind and improve your sleep. So SharpEar will help to have a relaxing time and increase the quality of your sleep.
- Since it is made from all-natural ingredients, it is practically free from side effects or any habit-forming reactions. So SharpEar is completely safe under the prescribed dosage.
- Based on SharpEar reviews, it contains a lot of powerful nutrients with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that will improve your overall health.
- Every capsule is manufacture in the USA, in an FDA-approved and GMP-certified facility, under sterile, strict, and precise standards. They regularly disinfect the equipment used to process ingredients and package SharpEar supplements.
SharpEar dosage and how to use it?
As SharpEar is a dietary supplement capsule, you are supposed to take them along with your meals every day.
Currently, the prescribed daily dosage is limited to just one capsule every day. You should not take more than one dose per day as it can lead to stomach aches.
Exactly when you should consume this pill is completely up to you. But you should stick to a fixed routine every day.
Are there any side effects of using SharpEar?
No. As all of its ingredients are directly sourced from various plants, trees, and herbs, SharpEar comes with any kind of side-effects.
Just stick to your prescribed doses and you’ll be fine.
It is, however, important to understand that if you are a child under 18 you should not consume SharpEar.
Also, if you are pregnant or breast-feeding, you should consult your physician before starting to use SharpEar.
How long will SharpEar take to see the result?
This can depend on several factors such as your age, sex, metabolism, the severity of the condition, etc.
But according to the manufacturers and verified users, it takes around 2-3 months of strict usage for you to begin to notice considerable results.
There is an issue with unsatisfied customers, quitting their course half-way or after a couple of weeks into their course.
This is firmly advised against. Please make sure that you complete at least 2 months of the prescribed course. Dietary pills do take some time to build their effects around your body and trigger a change.
So please be patient and maintain a dedicated approach.
SharpEar price and where can you get it?
One bottle of SharpEar is currently being sold at $69.
But one bottle contains only 30 capsules, which will be over within one month of your course. If you are just starting your course, we recommend you go for the 3-bottle variant, which brings the price down to $59/bottle and will last you for a full course.
Also, since their stocks are depleting faster than they were expecting, it will take some time for them to re-stock and start shipping once it gets over. So, if your capsules run out you will have to quit your course mid-way and restart again once they replenish their stock.
So, it is best to go for the combo offers available.
You can buy SharpEar from their official online store only, given below.
Be wary of other websites claiming to sell SharpEar as there seem to be many counterfeits being marketed under the same brand name. So, ensure that you make your purchase from their official online store only.
Is SharpEar legit?
Of course, SharpEar seems to be a real and effective medicine against hearing loss.
This confusion probably comes from their delay in delivery due to the covid19 pandemic, and also from the counterfeit SharpEar bottles being sold through other websites.
Just make sure that you are making your purchase from their official online store and then you can rest assured of getting the legitimate product indeed.
SharpEar customer reviews and complaints
SharpEar has been growing in popularity for a while now, so let’s see what some of their verified users have to say about their experience:
“I can’t thank you enough for this wonderful medicine. I was almost convinced that my hearing impairment was going to be with me till the end of my life. I’ve tried and failed at many medications and alternative meds. None of them were effective. By the grace of God, I was introduced to this product by my recently transferred co-worker Angela who had a brother with a similar condition. I was almost done with my course with no observable differences but then it surprised me!! I woke up in the morning listening to my husband’s alarm!! It’s been over 10 years since I’ve done that, as my husband had to wake me up for all these years but now I could hear the alarm. Thank you so much for this it has changed my life!!”
– Jessie L, Miami.
“Astonishing and amazing!! SharpEar worked wonders for me! I had some issues that I needed to use hearing aids for. It’s been over a month since I’ve started my course and I’m already seeing some distinct improvements and I can hear the calling bell again! Thank you SharpEar”
– Angela Brian, Tennessee.
“I’ve very recently started my course and I feel some minor changes already. My delivery got delayed and I was beginning to think this was a fake product like the other pills I’ve tried. I’m so glad I found this.
I thought my hearing problems were going to be with me till my grave!”
– Joseph B. Stephenson, Miami.
“SharpEar is amazing!! My husband had damaged hearing and it was really bothering him and draining his confidence in public. He would hesitate to go out with me anywhere and was starting to take sign language classes. I came across SharpEar with the help of a friend of mine from college who was disabled with his hearing issues. He told me to try it for at least 2 months and we gave it a shot. My husband can now hear really well and it is so amazing to see him in good spirits again!”
– Caroline Burns, Kentucky.
Most other SharpEar reviews were positive and similar with a few more unhappy reviews about the delay in delivery.
We didn’t notice any other serious complaints regarding the use of SharpEar so it seems to be working well.
SharpEar review – Final Verdict
Hearing loss can be truly frustrating to live with. Thanks to medicines like SharpEar, you won’t have to be mortally sentenced with this condition.
As said in SharpEar reviews, SharpEar can offer a 100% natural, drug-free, side-effect-free solution to all kinds of hearing loss. Because of its additional qualities on your health, it’s a must-have dietary pill for everyone.
There are so many people who have seen great results with this product, so we definitely suggest you give their program a try.
Also, you stand to lose nothing with their 60-days money-back guarantee offer, if SharpEar doesn’t work out for you.
If you choose to buy SharpEar, please ensure that you are buying from their official online store. Also, read through their dosage and restrictions, and consult your physician before use if you are pregnant or nursing.
All the best!!