SharpEar Reviews

Ingredients used in the making of SharpEar supplements

Although the exact quantities of these ingredients are not publicly available, the general list containing its ingredients is given.

Let’s have a detailed look into the ingredients of SharpEar:

Ginkgo Biloba

St John’s wort flower heads

Vinpocetine seeds

Passionflower

Corydalis

Prickly pear

Huperzine A

L-Glutamine

Ginkgo Biloba

Commonly known as Ginkgo, also as Maidenhair tree, they are large trees that belong to a very old genus that is native to China.

The tree has been widely cultivated since early human history and forms a part of the traditional folk medicine of China.

Its leaves are the potent parts of the tree used for making medicine, and the extracts of these leaves are said to be effective for a horde of health problems including tinnitus, post-stroke recovery, vascular dementia tinnitus, high blood pressure, etc.

Its leaves contain certain phytochemicals such as polyprenols, biflavones, flavonoid glycosides, etc.

St John’s wort flower heads

St John’s wort, also known as Hypericum Perforatum is a flowering plant found across the temperate areas of Eurasia and has been used in ancient medicine from the Roman empire era.

It is now popularly used to produce antidepressants and its active ingredient – hyperforin, is effective as a treatment for alcoholism.

Hyperforin has other properties that make it very a powerful ingredient including – antibacterial and anti-inflammatory effects.

St John’s wort has been known to be very interactive with other chemicals and drugs, and this is possibly why it forms an important ingredient in Sam Olsen’s formula.

Vinpocetine seeds

Vinpocetine is a derivative of the vinca alkaloid Vincamine, which is usually extracted either from the seeds of Voacanga Africana or the leaves of lesser periwinkle. For this dietary supplement, seeds are used.

Vinpocetine has been used for many years in Asian and European countries for treatment for cerebrovascular disorders such as stroke and dementia.

Vinpocetine works by blocking sodium channels, reducing cellular calcium influx, and antioxidant activities. It is also a powerful ingredient in Sam Olsen’s formula.

Passionflower

Commonly known as passion flowers or passion vines, it is a genus of over 550 species of flowering plants which has a large tropical distribution, with the vast majority found in Mexico and Central and South America.

Passionflowers have a known use in reversing the effects of the popular shamanic hallucinogenic drink – ayahuasca.

The fresh or dried leaves of certain kinds of passion flowers are used to make sedative teas.

They are also known to help relieve insomnia, anxiety and are even known to help you relax and sleep better.

Corydalis

It is a genus of over 470 species of plants in the family Papaveraceae, that is native to China, the Himalayas, the temperate Northern Hemisphere, and the high mountains of tropical eastern Africa.

It played a part in traditional Chinese medicine, where it was used for invigorating blood flow and treating stomach ulcers, and easing menstrual cramps.

Some element of this plant has been known to block receptor sites, such as dopamine, in the brain and causes feelings of sedation and calmness.

Prickly pear

Also known as Opuntia, is a genus of flowering plants belonging to the cactus family and are native to the Americas. They are abundantly found in Mexico and the Caribbean islands.

These plants contain a range of phytochemicals in variable quantities such as polyphenols, dietary minerals, and betalains.

The juice and pulp of these plants are used to treat wounds and inflammation of the digestive and urinary tracts according to folk medicine.

It is now promoted for having some properties to treat diabetes, high cholesterol, obesity, hangovers, etc.

Huperzine A

It is a naturally occurring sesquiterpene alkaloid compound found in a plant called Chinese club moss. It is commonly available over the counter as a nutrient supplement and is marketed as a cognitive enhancer for improving your memory and concentration.

There are reports claiming its effectiveness in neurological conditions such as Alzheimer’s disease, but results are not conclusive.

Additionally, they are also used to boost energy, increase alertness, fight depression, and help in treating myasthenia gravis. They are also known to interact with certain medications such as beta-blockers, cholinesterase inhibitors, etc.

L-Glutamine

It is an amino acid, which are nutrients that help synthesize protein in our body. They are found in a variety of protein-rich fools such as – chicken, fish, dairy products, tofu, cabbage, spinach, peas, lentils, beans, etc.

Glutamine is considered to be a prime nutrient for critically ill patients, especially those with severe burns.

They are popular for their treatment of Irritable bowel syndrome; in fact, it is even believed that IBS itself could be the result of L-Glutamine deficiency.

They are also known for their health benefits in improving conditions such as anxiety, bipolar disorder, Crohn’s disease, depression, epilepsy, insomnia, schizophrenia, etc.