After a draining and tiring day at work, one of the best ways of relaxing your body muscles and relieving the stress is with a nice and soothing body massage.

It can be difficult, and quite expensive to organize a massage routine every day, but you can bring all the enjoyment and gain the benefits of having a daily massage at home, with the help of a dedicated massage chair.

There are all kinds of massage chairs in the market, one of the most popular amongst them are the ‘Shiatsu massage chairs’, which provides a particular style of massage based on ancient Japanese medicine.

About Shiatsu Massage Chair

Shiatsu massage is a Japanese technique of stretching and gentle manipulations on your pressure points to soothe the joints and rejuvenate the muscles.

It provides a variety of benefits including the promotion of good blood circulation, combating stress, and relaxing the body. It is also known to provide relief from certain nerve problems and other medical conditions.

Best Shiatsu Massage Chairs Available Online

Shiatsu massage chairs come in different shapes and sizes with different features suitable for a variety of uses.

So here we have cataloged some of the best and most popular Shiatsu massage chairs on Amazon for you to choose from:

Real Relax 2020 Favor – 03 Plus Massage Chair Featuring the classic design of recliner chairs, this is a large and bulky massage chair forming a part of the most high-end devices on this list. It can provide full-body massages, covering your – shoulders, neck, arms, hips, calves, and feet with its Shiatsu heat therapy. One of the best features of this product is its large build that allows for a comfortable and relaxing time for long hours. Best features ✅ Suitable height range– This massage chair is built for accommodating people of all sizes with its extendable footrests. ✅ Attached smart remote with a VFD display and easy-to-understand buttons. ✅ It does the functions of a foot massager as well with dual rollers and airbags. ✅ Bluetooth connectivity – supports Bluetooth connectivity and has in-built speakers through which you can stream your favorite music on this chair. ✅ Zero Gravity design for comfortable reclination ✅ 6 auto modes with 3 adjustable levels of speed and strength

KASPURO 2020 New Massage Chair This is another large recliner massage chair with some additional features that include: ✅ 16 airbags and Foot roller: It can cover the full body with 30 airbags for your shoulders, arms, hips, and legs for an intense and deep massage experience. ✅ 2 heating pads located in the lumbar area dilate the blood vessels of the muscles surrounding the lumbar spine. This will help improve blood circulation and provide shiatsu therapy. ✅ The zero-gravity feature allows reclination at 10 different angles that will make it feel like you are floating in space. ✅ 3D compression for the legs with its multiple airbag and foot rollers will help rejuvenate your feet after a long and tiring day.

SMAGREHO – Full body electric Shiatsu Massage chair Here we see the classic recliner themed design again and comes in 3 color variants – Brown, Black, and Khaki. It is also capable of providing full body massage covering your shoulders, neck, back, legs, and feet. Best features: ✅ Airbags for compression massage: With 4 pairs of airbags located at key pressure points to help you have a soothing and thorough massage every time. ✅ Lower back heating technology provides the classic shiatsu experience, relaxing your tired muscles and joints and promoting blood circulation. ✅ Extendable footrests will help accommodate people of all sizes and shape ✅ Bluetooth Connectivity – Allows you to stream music through its in-built speakers ✅ Zero gravity reclination ✅ Ergonomic design

OWAYS store – Shiatsu massage chair This massage chair features a unique 130cm long SL track design capable of covering all areas from the head to the bottom of the buttocks for a deep and immersive massage experience. Other features ✅ Auto body detection: It can automatically detect the height, according to the body shape of the user and adjust massage points to meet different height and body requirements. ✅ 32 airbags: it can provide a full body massage stimulating all the pressure points of your body with its massive 32 airbags ✅ Thai stretching massage: The SL track design combined with its multiple massage modes will provide a massage experience similar to Thai Stretching massage ✅ Its simulated human massage technique uses rollers that will act as 3D robotic hands covering your shoulders, neck, waist, back, hip, leg, etc. ✅ Heating function in the waist will give you the complete shiatsu experience ✅ Foot massage: Multiple airbags in the foot stand will provide a squeezing massage while the rollers will provide the scraping technique, to deliver the shiatsu foot massager experience as well. ✅ Bluetooth connection: Built-in Bluetooth speakers on both sides.

Infinity Riage CS – Shiatsu Massage Chair A well-padded massage chair that features a compact design for mild massages with shiatsu techniques. It comes in 2 color variants – brown and black and will support up to 3 auto programs with combined massage techniques and various speed levels that can be manually controlled. Best features ✅ Compact and portable design that will provide comfort similar to a recliner while being very easy to move around and taking up much less space ✅ Calf vibration with the padded footrests ✅ Real L track nodes will support thorough massage from neck to glutes ✅ Lumbar heat will give that shiatsu experience by stimulating blood flow and easing tension on your back and hip joints. ✅ Auto programs with attached remote control

BestMassage – Full body electric Shiatsu massage Very similar to the previous variant by Infinity Ridge, featuring the same compact yet comfortable recliner facility and SL-Track design. The coolest features of this chair have to be the in-built control panel on the armrest and the USB power outlet for easily charging USB devices such as your phone. Other features ✅ 3 Massage modes: kneading, knocking, tapping, for the shiatsu experience ✅ Airbag massage: with its 3 airbags equipped on both sides of the seat ✅ Bluetooth speaker: A classic feature of the recliner massage chairs; this one also has Bluetooth connectivity and speakers. ✅ Phone slot: the armrest is designed with a phone slot for safely holding your phone ✅ Upholstered with durable PU: makes it waterproof and easily cleanable

Belmint – Shiatsu Massage Folding Chair This massage chair from Belmint features a foldable chair with a padded armrest and cushions for the neck and back support. Best features ✅ 8 shiatsu deep-kneading rollers that stimulate your neck and back muscle to deliver an acupressure massage and rejuvenate your tired muscles ✅ Vibration relief: it has a vibration function that will target your lower back, thighs, and hamstring muscles to melt away the tension, neuropathy pain, etc. ✅ Optional heat function: you can choose to switch between shiatsu massage and normal massage by turning the heat on and off ✅ Extremely portable: It is easily foldable and lightweight, comparatively. It doesn't take up a lot of space. ✅ USB connectivity for charging your phone or other devices. ✅ Attached Remote controller: makes it easy to operate.

HoMedics Easy Lounge Shiatsu Massage Chair A similar product to the Belmint massage chair, this one is also foldable and compact, with full body massage facilities, and fits users of all sizes. It comes with 3 programmed massage zones and an easy-to-use controller. It is very easy to set up with its no-assembly-required design which makes it very convenient to use and fold away for storage.

Comfier Shiatsu Neck & Back Massager Here we have a shiatsu massage chair pad, with all the functionalities of normal shiatsu massage chairs – rolling, kneading, air compression, vibration, and heat functions. It does not come with a chair but this chair pad is very adaptable to your living room couches, office chairs, and bedroom chairs, transforming your normal chairs into a massage parlor. Best features ✅ Very compact and easy to carry ✅ Very versatile and adapts to all kind of chairs and recliners ✅ Detachable and washable neck and back flap make cleaning your chair very easy. ✅ Air massage with 3 adjustable intensity levels with compression massage. ✅ Heat function to deliver Shiatsu style massages

Snailax Shiatsu Massage Seat Cushion This is also a Chair Pad variant that will work great for any home or office furniture. It is equipped with all the functions – heating cushions, rolling massage, finger pressure massage, spot-massage, etc to feature a complete shiatsu massage chair. Other features ✅ Switchable light and heat function: Turn blue when the heat function is not activated and turn red when the heat is on. ✅ High-quality fabric: Leather optics PU with the fish pattern for anti-scraping and anti-grinding purposes, combining with soft and breathable mesh cloth. ✅ Sleek and attractive design: makes it suitable for gifting.

Final Take on Shiatsu Massage Chair Review

Shiatsu Massage chairs do seem to provide incredible benefits to your body and mind. It can boost blood circulation, treat pain, and ease tension build-up in your muscles and joints.

It can be a great way of kicking back and relaxing after a long day at work.

Apparently, many customers swear that once you start using it you won’t be able to live without it.

If you really enjoy a deep and comfortable massage from time to time, you will defiantly love having it daily with any of the massage chairs we’ve listed here.

Cheers!