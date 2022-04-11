Shido And Tohka’s Love Life! It Is The First Episode Of Season 4 Of Date A Live. When Will It Be Released?

The wait for Date A Live Season 4 is finally over. The anime’s first episode will be released in just a few days. The makers of Date A Live Season 4 Episode 1 have provided preview photographs to build anticipation for the premiere.

Fans can expect to see how Shido and Tohka’s relationship has progressed for the next season. However, the consideration of Shido’s abilities will be a more crucial element of the plot.

There’s a danger that humanity may face a devastating tragedy if his powers aren’t under control.

Shido began to display powers that even he did not believe he possessed until the third season. Reine noticed that the Spirits in him were causing his body to overheat by generating an unstable energy nexus.

Strange Spirit prints were sprouting all over Shido Itsuka’s body in the last episode, “Make Shido Itsuka Swoon.”

His body turned out to be incapable of coping with such incredible strength.

The potential for calamity was far greater than thirty years before. The entire Spirit Team agreed to race against the clock to provide the weapon that would be able to stop this calamity.

Tohka finds she is in love with Shido toward the end of the season. The season ended with the two of them sharing a meaningful kiss. This is the story of this series till now, and now fans are waiting for what will happen in the next season.

Shido and Tohka’s love tale will be resurrected in the next season of Date A Live. Simultaneously, there will be more action and drama. So, on April 8, 2022, the first season of Date A Live will premiere. Only on Crunchyroll’s official pages will fans be able to see all of the anime’s episodes.

What is the plot of the first episode of season 4?

Although there isn’t much information regarding the upcoming season in the public domain, the new preview photographs don’t add to the mystery. However, the upcoming season will focus on Tohka and Shido’s relationship throughout this time.

On the other hand, the Spirit Team was on a mission to summon the weapon to end the impending calamity. Shido’s abilities are overflowing, and he can’t keep up with the leaks.

Fans’ reaction

All the fans of Date a Live are curious to know what will happen in the first episode of season 4 of Date alive. All the viewers watch this series because of the plot and unique relationship between the main character.

Their relationship is kind of unique and fascinating. All viewers are eagerly waiting for the release of season 4.

There is already a lot of Conceptual theory for the upcoming season of Date a Live. And fans are waiting to see if their theory is correct or not.

Whenever this season is released, one thing is sure it will win all fan’s hearts.