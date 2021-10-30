On Tuesday, a committee of the United States Food and Drug Administration recommended that the FDA approve emergency use authorization for Pfizer-Covid-19 BioNTech’s for children between the ages of 5 and 11 on the basis of data acquired during clinical trials conducted around the country. Dr. Emanuel Walter Jr., chief medical officer. A briefing on the Duke trial was held on Wednesday, during which Walter provided an insider’s insight on the scientific process.

The Side Effects Of The COVID Shot In Youngsters Aged 5 To 11 Are ‘Mild’

Initially, the research trial, which began in March, looked at various reduced dosages of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccination in children ranging in age from 5 to 11 years old. A third of the adult dose, or ten micrograms, was found to produce an acceptable immunological response in children under the age of five, with the fewest adverse effects, such as fever, aches and chills, and other symptoms.

This dosage was then tested in a bigger experiment with 4,500 children, of which 3,000 received the vaccination, and 1,500 received a placebo. The results were promising. In fact, Walter says, “a study of 3,000 children who had the vaccine is actually a pretty reasonable population to look at if you’re looking for fairly common side effects.”

Walter explained that the side effects of the vaccine on the children were carefully studied. According to Walter, “Parents were given a journal to fill out on a daily basis for seven days after their children had each dosage of vaccine.” Typically, the symptoms were modest and vanished within a day or two, according to the researcher. According to Walter, vaccine manufacturers have made efforts to ensure that mistakes in the identification of adult and child immunizations are avoided. “The bottle containing the current vaccine has a purple cap. The vial will be capped with an orange cap in this case. It will be clearly labeled as being intended solely for children. The adult dose should not be administered to youngsters under the age of 18, “he explained.

According to the doctor, a parent should prepare their children for a sore throat the next day following the shot. According to Walter, “they may get a temperature, they may experience some muscle aches, they may not feel as well the next day following immunization, and this is to be expected.” It is possible to control those symptoms with ibuprofen very effortlessly. Myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle, and pericarditis, which is an inflammation of the heart’s surrounding tissue, have been reported in children and young people who have received the vaccine, raising concerns about their safety.

Researchers are unsure whether younger children are at risk for myocarditis, but the study was meticulous in monitoring any responses that would indicate an infection. Walter emphasized that there were no incidences of myocarditis in the children’s experiment, despite the fact that every possible symptom was carefully evaluated. “If a child complained of any pain, chest pain or shortness of breath, families were notified right away, and the child was assessed promptly afterward. Consequently, it was thoroughly investigated during the trial, and no cases were found, “he explained.