Single Dose Of Human Papillomavirus Vaccine May Be Out Soon

An African clinical trial has suggested that just a single dose of the vaccine against human papillomavirus (HPV) may be enough for women. Generally, 2 or 3 shots are given.

Single Dose Of HPV Vaccine May Be Out Soon

The immunization process in developing countries could be sped up by this finding especially in those places that have high levels of HPV-related cancers. Women may be protected more quickly by this.

Sam Kariuki said that the incidence of cervical cancer related to HPV will be reduced substantially as these findings are a game-changer. He added that sing-dose vaccinations will be given high value and will impact public health in a positive way. He is the director-general of the Kenya Medical Research Institute.

Over 2,200 sexually active women between the ages of 15 and 20 were included in the Kenyan trial. Vaccine therapy was randomly assigned to these women, and they were followed from December ‘18 to June ‘21.

The women, in order to participate, must be unvaccinated for HPV, HIV-negative, and have had fewer than 5 sexual partners.

A bivalent vaccine that covered 2 strains of HPV was given to 760 participants.

760 participants received a nonvalent vaccine that covered 7 strains of HPV.

A vaccine that protects against meningococcal meningitis was given to the rest of them.

Both HPV vaccines were 97.5% effective against HPV 16 and 18, after 18 months. These 2 strains are involved in 7 out of 10 HPV cases.

Against the other 5 strains, the nonvalent vaccine was 89% effective. The vaccine protected them from other strains even if women tested positive for one strain of HPV.

Ruanne Barnabas said that at 18 months, the single-dose vaccine was highly effective for HPV vaccination. She was the co-leader of the study. She is also a professor at the University of Washington.

She said that the multiple doses had the same efficacy as the single dose.

She also said that more studies need to be conducted by her team in order to find out how long the protection lasts.

Dr. Nelly Mugo, a co-leader of the study said that new energy has been brought into the elimination of cervical cancer by this trial. She said that women in countries like Kenya have been given new hope as this region has a high rate of incidence of the disease.

At the Kenya Medical Research Institute, Mugo is a senior scientist.

A woman is killed by cervical cancer every 2 minutes across the world. 80% of the burden is borne by Africa.

The WHO has a goal of having 90% of 15-year old girls vaccinated against HPV by 2030. Barnabas said that the trial could help reach this goal.

She noted that logistics and other such costs could be lowered by a single dose vaccine which would simplify a lot of things. She said that due to the gaps in evidence for the effectiveness of a single dose of the vaccine, women have been given multiple doses of the vaccine.

Intimate contact often spreads HPV. HPV infects most sexually active men and women during their lifetimes. The infection clears up on its own for most people, but for some of them, reproductive cancers can be led to. The most common one is cervical cancer.

The first HPV vaccine was approved by the FDA 15 years ago. Since then, 2 others have been introduced. For boys and girls at the age of 11 and 12, Gardasil-9 has been recommended. It can also be given through the age of 45.

In areas like Kenya, the rate of usage is low even with a lot of cervical cancer.