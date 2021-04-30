According to a recent study, a single dose of coronavirus vaccine will minimize virus spread in the home by up to half.

PHE discovered that those who received the first injection of either the Pfizer or AstraZeneca vaccines and contracted the virus three weeks later were 38 percent to 49 percent less likely to carry the virus on than those who had not been vaccinated.

The findings of the study were characterized as “terrific news” by Health Secretary Matt Hancock.

“Everyone should have their vaccines as soon as they are eligible,” he said.

Defense against Covid-19 was seen in the study starting about 14 days post vaccination, with equal levels of protection independent of the age of cases or contacts, according to PHE.

It went on to say that this defense came on top of the reduction in the risk of a vaccinated person contracting symptomatic illness in the first place (60 to 65 percent), four weeks after receiving one dose of either vaccine.

PHE’s head of immunization, Dr. Mary Ramsay, said: “Vaccines are critical in assisting us in resuming our normal lives. Vaccines not only decrease the severity of disease and minimize hundreds of deaths every day, but they also seem to minimize the risk of Covid-19 being passed on to others.”

Despite the “encouraging” results, she stressed the importance of people continuing to behave as though they had the virus, “practising proper hand hygiene, and following social distancing advice.”

The research offers early data on the impact of vaccinations in avoiding onward spread because households are high-risk environments for transmission, according to PHE.

It went on to say that comparable outcomes could be anticipated in other environments with similar transmission risks, like shared housing and jails.

Mike Tildesley, an epidemiologist at the University of Warwick, said the results were noteworthy, but urged people to continue to accept vaccine offers.

“We must note that these vaccines are not 100 percent effective at avoiding severe impacts or causing yourself to become infected,” he said. “However, the data suggests that they have at least an amount of protection from carrying the virus on if you do become infected.”

He said the report provided further proof that everyone should be vaccinated, even though they aren’t at risk of experiencing severe symptoms, in order to achieve much greater standards of safety across the population and minimize the number of patients who become seriously ill and suffer from the disease.

All of this points to increased relaxation of restrictions, especially as the vaccine programme gains traction in younger age groups, who are more likely to transmit the virus.

It also provides further reassurance to those worried that children may not be vaccinated and, as a result, may carry disease into their homes.

However, it’s unclear if newer strains of the virus, which may be more immune to vaccines, would result in a new round of infections.

Experts, on the other hand, believe that the current vaccines can offer substantial protection, especially against serious illness.

Over 57,000 contacts from 24,000 households had a lab-confirmed coronavirus case that had undergone a vaccine, relative to almost one million contacts with unvaccinated cases.

If two to 14 days after the initial household case, contacts tested positive for coronavirus, they were considered secondary cases. The majority of the participants in the research were under 60 years old.

Prior PHE studies have demonstrated that both the Pfizer-BioNTech and the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines are extremely effective in lowering Covid-19 infections among the elderly, with 10,400 deaths avoided by the end of March in the over-60s.