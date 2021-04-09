It is already well known that serving the country by being a military officer is an insensitive choice. A person has to sacrifice his family and his comfort to the greatest possible extent. It is because of the reason that these persons are always held in great prestige and respect.

Sleep Issues Are Soaring In US Military

However, in addition to the worldly losses and sacrifices that they have to undertake, it becomes essential to quote another loss that they have to launch in the present world, i.e., their sleep.

the soldiers are expected to be on their duty despite being on holiday. They are expected to be highly vigilant and active at any odd hour of the weird. With this being the importance of time in people’s lives, they are likely to get affected by one of the essential elements of their lives, i.e., sleep.

It is pertinent to mention that a recent study that has been conducted by the University of Health Sciences in Ohio has been revealed that the soldiers are likely to develop health disorders and the most likely of them being sleep disorders. These sleep disorders are likely to be very dangerous for the overall lives of the person.

Science has been able to reveal some glaring defects that showcase that these disorders are likely to activate the conscious element of the person’s life to the maximum possible extent and at the same time ensure that the person can respond more actively by 15 percent.

The capacity of the person to be caused in the entire process is likely to be more affected by the other elements and, at the same time, attempt to ensure negative results.

It has been suggested that out of the study which has been conducted on 15400 soldiers from 2005-2019, it has been discovered that 85 percent of them are likely to develop a significant number of disorders and the most likely is insomnia.

The disease, which is associated with sleeplessness, affects the brain and is expected to act as a stumbling block in the brain’s growth and development. Furthermore, it is equally propounded that the likelihood of developing these diseases in the people like soldiers is detrimental to the nation’s security.

Hence, the United States of America country can take the required amount of changes that would be in the position to bring a change in the sleeping patterns of these persons so that they remain active. At the same time, they are to serve the country to the best of their capacity.

The research has raised many concerns about the quality of life that these soldiers who are considered to be the heroes of the world are expected to live and hence, every attempt must be made to ensure that their needs are given the maximum amount of priority.

Furthermore, these studies have been able to account for the fact that the lack of sleep is likely to become one of the major reasons for developing the content which becomes difficult to witness.