Sniper Elite Season 5 Release Date, Time, Pre-Order Bonus, And More Updates

The release date of the Sniper elite is yet not confirmed by the developers but there are still many pre-order bonuses that you can be benefited from.

A Cinematic trailer of the game was released by the developers. The trailer promises a lot of good graphics in the game which is surely going to give the audience a whole new playing experience. Developers have confirmed that the release date and time countdown for Sniper Elite 5 will come out on the PC and Xbox which are is17:00 PT and 20:00 ET on 25th May and 01:00 BST on May 26th.

When Is Sniper Elite Season 5 Coming Out?

Well, there are some prerequisites you need to have to enjoy this game. The prerequisites you need to have in your system to play this game are as follows.

It will require a 64-bit processor and operating system

Operating system: Windows 10

The processor of Intel CPU Core i3-8100 or equivalent

The memory of 8 GB RAM

Graphics: DirectX12 capable GPU with 4GB VRAM

Minimum Storage: 85 GB of available space

All the updates about this upcoming sniper elite game are being updated by the developers from time to time on the official Twitter account of the game.

Recently the developers shared a post on Twitter with the caption “Operation Kraken must be destroyed. Pre-Order Sniper Elite 5 now for the bonus Target Führer campaign mission and P.1938 Suppressed Pistol.

Coming to Game Pass, Xbox One, Series X|S, PC and PlayStation 4 & 5 on May 26th, 2022 ” along with this post the developers also shared the pre-order link for the game. The gamers seemed to be very excited to play this game. The post from the developers received a lot of tweets and retweets from different gamers.

Pre-order Bonus Of Sniper Elite 5

The gamers are surely going to like the pre-order bonus that they are getting with the game. The pre-order bonus for any edition of the upcoming game Sniper Elite 5 is the Target Führer Wolf Mountain Campaign Mission is Rebellion’s Standard Edition costs $44.99 on Steam and £54.99 on PlayStation and Xbox.

There is a deluxe package that will cost $69.99 on PC and £79.99 on consoles. Good weapons are something that gamers who love playing war games love a lot. Some bonuses come with the deluxe version where you will get a P.1938 Suppressed Pistol and a Sniper Elite 5 Season Pass One.

If you have an X Box membership you will get to play this game for zero charges on the day one of the launch of the game. The Second World War game has a decorated sniper which the player will use to shoot down his enemies on the battlefield.

The game is set out in France which was one of the important battlefields in World War 2. This game will follow a storyline that will bring more interest to the mind of the gamer who will play this game.