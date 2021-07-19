Platforms like Facebook allow the spread of misinformation on coronavirus vaccination in their services. This is killing many; President Joe Biden accused them on Friday.

Health officials too agreed with him in the matter. According to them, social networking platforms play a significant part in spreading misinformation about COVID 19 vaccines. This creates a situation where people feel reluctant to receive the jab.

Social Media Kill People With COVID 19 Misinformation, Biden Says; Doctors Agree

Rates of death due to coronavirus infection maintained a downward trend in the US for quite a long time. At present, a seven-day average is 26% higher than that of the past.

One of the doctors recently said that she agrees with President Biden. He had said that social networking platforms are killing people by allowing the spread of misinformation on coronavirus vaccination in their services. Social media, according to her, play an important role in spreading misinformation on vaccines. As a result, people are refusing to receive the jab. This, they believe, will kill many. They cited data from a reputed study recently done in this regard. It had found that a considerable number of people are unable to differentiate between myths and realities in the matter. Of the people are unable to differentiate between facts and myths here.

The US, at present, is struggling with the slowing rate of vaccination and the emergence of the Delta variant. All the 50 States in the country have reported an increase in the number of COVID 19 cases. The country is seeing more than 26000 infections a day. This is the highest in two months.

Health officials believe that social media are capable of doing more to eliminate misinformation. They have to invest more in obtaining resources. They should improve their algorithm in such a way as to filter fake news from the genuine. They need to change it. Today, what gets on top of their pages is not the right information, but popular news. They also propose that social networking platforms collaborate with public health officials. This way, they will get the right information to the masses.

Facebook, however, denied the allegations leveled against them. The company said that accusations will not distract them. The company’s spokesperson recently said that over two million people have received the right information about vaccines. This number is higher than the ones you can see on any other social networking platform.

More than 3.3 million people users have used their vaccination finder tool. Facts reveal that Facebook is doing whatever it can to save lives.

The current pandemic in the country is hitting the unvaccinated very hard. This is the message that the situation clearly declares, says CDC.

It is not the unavailability of the vaccine, but the reluctance of people to receive it is the issue at present. They say that they don’t trust the jabs. This skepticism is the result of the online campaign anti-vaccination activists conduct rigorously. A division of Republicans to fuel the notion. According to them, vaccination is the Government’s initiative to control the general public.

Social media have the responsibility to fight them off. Everyone should do his best to see that the information available is accurate.

The Government says that it will adopt a more aggressive approach to filter misinformation being spread on Facebook and other platforms. It is seeing up to 12 people generating 65% of the anti-vaccination posts. All of them spend lots of time on Facebook. Some are also active on other platforms. White House suggests that they should reinforce a powerful enforcement mechanism. This way, they will develop a strategy to bridge their properties and offer transparency in the rule.

The direct threat has offended the right-wing groups. They accuse the Government of installing a surveillance mechanism to monitor American citizens.

