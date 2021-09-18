State and local health departments across the United States are moving ahead with plans for a potential rollout next week, although when or if booster doses of the Covid-19 vaccine will be allowed for fully vaccinated individuals is unclear.

The US CDC (Centers for Disease Control) and the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) are preparing to start providing booster doses of the Covid-19 vaccine by the end of the week of September 20, pending approval.

There Are Still ‘Some Confusions’ When It Comes To A Potential Covid-19 Booster Rollout, Say Local Health Departments.

It is planned that the FDA will meet with vaccine advisers on Friday this week to begin discussions. But experts don’t consider the decision a done deal. Although the details aren’t complete yet, those responsible for administering boosters are impatient to know what to expect.

CEO of the National Association of County and City Health Officials Lori Tremmel Freeman said on CNN that the association does not want to be unprepared for the event.

She noted that local health departments are planning now to be prepared for when the FDA reviews Pfizer data, especially with all the influxes of Covid-19 cases, flu vaccinations, and preparing for the flu season that they are already experiencing.

While local health officials do not need more chaos or confusion, many of their questions about boosters remain unanswered, such as: How often should boosters be administered? How much shorter would it be at this point? When does the age cut-off occur? How will the priority groups be arranged? -Freeman. To avoid appearing uncoordinated on boosters, we should have a strategy.

How long must boosters wait before going into arms?

It will be the FDA’s Vaccine and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee on Friday to decide whether a booster shot can be safely given to people who receive two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine about six months after they receive their second dose. Furthermore, it will be necessary to follow more steps before boosters may be licensed for public use.

Dr. Durbin believes the FDA’s primary responsibility is to determine whether the product will be used, or if the booster will be used. For these techniques to be used, CDC will determine if they are necessary. The Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health director is director of the Center for Immunization Research, indicated during a virtual briefing on Wednesday.

The US health system wants to stay on top of the epidemic, but not race ahead of itself. Booster approval will come from the FDA after the CDC advisory committee issues a recommendation, and Ron Klain, chief of staff at the White House, said earlier this month that the administration will be ready once the FDA approved boosters. They are committed to waiting for FDA approval and CDC approval, Ron Klain believes. Although the administration will not receive full approval until 20th September, supplemental shots for the two viruses will be provided by then.

What might additional dose distribution look like?

In contrast to earlier vaccination campaigns that used pharmacies to give shots to nursing home residents and large public buildings for mass vaccinations, this plan for boosters won’t take the same form as earlier vaccination campaigns.

Pharmacy continues to play a substantial role in distributing vaccines, and almost 70% of doses are delivered to pharmacies, NACCHO’s Freeman said, however, she pointed out that in some states, some pharmacies and hospitals may not have the staffing capacity to participate in booster programs.

People who are immunocompromised previously had their third dose allowed by the FDA and the CDC. It is due to the fact that more than 1.9 million people have taken the additional vaccine doses since mid of August, according to the CDC (Centers for Disease Control).